Wait, is this video of Vecna actor proof a Stranger Things secret episode drops today?!

It better be true

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

A Stranger Things secret episode may have been quietly teased on The Tonight Show. One night after Sadie Sink appeared with Jimmy Fallon, Jamie Campbell Bower took the stage Tuesday night, and people are convinced his appearance hints at a surprise final episode dropping today.

The show officially ended after five seasons on New Year’s Day, but a growing section of the fandom believes that wasn’t the real ending at all. Instead, people have created a theory called conformity gate, which suggests the emotional epilogue was actually an illusion created by Vecna.

According to the theory, the final sequence, showing the gang moving on with their lives, wasn’t reality, but another manipulation from Vecna himself. People have combed through the final frame by frame looking for evidence, from background extras standing in suspicious formations to characters’ hands positioned similarly to Henry Creel’s signature pose.

Now, Jamie Campbell Bower may have just added fuel to the fire. Ahead of his appearance, The Tonight Show posted a video to X captioned: “Wanna get snatched like Vecna? It’s time to turn those pounds Upside Down with @Jamiebower!”

Immediately, people noticed a string of details that felt a little too on-the-nose to ignore.

First of all, the video is 1.07 long and was posted at 10.07pm, numbers people are now linking to today, 7th January. Toward the end of the clip, Jamie looks directly into the camera as the lighting turns red and ominously says: “Tomorrow it ends.”

One person commented: “Read between the lines. Episode 9 is almost here.”

Others noticed that Jimmy Fallon has hosted Stranger Things cast members every night this week, on the 5th, 6th, and 8th, except for today, the 7th.

Then things get even stranger.

The segment is titled “Turn the Pounds Upside Down: Volume Three”, and Jamie tells viewers “we are the light” as the screen darkens, and he performs a dance move literally called “open the gate”.

Yes. Open. The. Gate.

At this point, people are either convinced Netflix is about to pull off the biggest surprise drop of all time… or they’re preparing themselves to be deeply, spiritually betrayed.

As one person put it: “If this is all a lie, I’m not even jokingly pissed off.” Same.

