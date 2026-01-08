All the many plot holes in Run Away on Netflix, fully explained

2 hours ago

After watching Harlan Coben drama Run Away on Netflix, a lot of people are talking about the plot holes. Look, with any drama which has that many things going on all at the same time, there are bound to be bits that don’t make complete sense.

*Contains spoilers*

The show follows Simon, a desperate father on the hunt for his runaway daughter, Paige. It then all gets a bit murdery, before it turns out a cult was behind the whole thing, and Paige had been in rehab the entire time. As with any classic Harlan Coben Netflix adaptation, for most of the episodes Run Away felt like a million different plots all happening at once, before ironing itself out with the ending episode.

But, there are still some glaring gaps in the conclusion. Here are all the plot holes people have been discussing after watching Run Away on Netflix.

What on earth happened to Henry?!

Just finished watching run away on Netflix, can anyone tell me what happened to Henry the one the PI was looking for? Have they just forgotten about him 🤷‍♀️ and why had Paige been messaging him I can’t work it out. Have I missed a scene or something #netflix #runaway — Kathryn Richardson (@Kamelia_11) January 3, 2026

The main thing annoying everyone is that we just never found out what happened to Henry. Henry was the boy private investigator Elena Ravenscroft was hired to find. At the end, we discovered all the missing people were half-siblings, born by the cult leader. So, Henry was one of his sons.

The cult leader had sent a hit on every single one of the children, but we never fully found out if Henry had died. But, Harlan Coben has hit back at this being a plot hole, and shared a tweet saying what happened to Henry is addressed during episode seven.

There was one line said by killer Dee-Dee that answered it all. Speaking of the boys, she said: “One was shot in a robbery. One committed suicide. One is just missing, probably a runaway. One should be, I don’t know, stabbed, maybe by a drug-addled homeless nut.”

The others in the list are accounted for, but the only one we don’t know the identify of is “one is just missing, probably a runaway”. This is Henry. So, he is considered still missing, or was killed off-screen.

Ingrid would have never gone down to that basement

A big question everyone has is, given what we learn, why on earth did Ingrid go down to the basement? Paige’s mother Ingrid killed Aaron, and knew where Paige was. So, why would she lead her husband down to the basement with a drug dealer, knowing it would put their lives at risk?

“Why does Paige’s mum take her husband to the estate looking for Paige?!”, one person said on Reddit. “She knows who killed Aaron and she knows where Paige is. Seems ridiculous to end up in a drug dealer’s basement getting shot for no reason. Have I missed something?”.

Someone pointed out that she “needed to show support for the search”, but surely she could have done that without so much risk? She literally got herself shot, for god’s sake. One person in the thread said: “As the wife you tell your husband she’s safe and leave it at that. Insanity to bust into a crime scene to further a lie, especially one where she committed a whole ass crime.”

The police could have found Paige in a heartbeat

In the same Reddit thread, it was very fairly pointed out that the police should have found Paige very easily. You want me to believe that a runaway teenager, mixing in the drug world, was in a local rehab this whole time and nobody thought to look there?

“How could the police not find Paige? She was in a rehab – so easy to find,” one person said.

Run Away is available on Netflix now.