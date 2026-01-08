The Tab

Harlan Coben reveals Run Away was actually based on his own daughter’s ‘misbehaviour’

Harlan thanked his daughter Charlotte for inspiring the story

Esther Knowles | Entertainment

In Harlan Coben’s Run Away, the character of Simon Nesbitt sets out to search for his daughter Paige, after noticing her vulnerable and addicted to drugs while she is busking in a city park.

Netflix’s series adaptation of the hit thriller has been out for a week now, but does Harlan Coben real life share anything in common with Simon’s story?

While Harlan Coben’s real experiences are hardly as dramatic as Simon’s, he has confirmed that Run Away was inspired by an incident with his own daughter, Charlotte. 

How was Run Away inspired by Harlan Coben’s real daughter?

via Netflix

Speaking out ahead of the Netflix series release, he said: “You may have noticed the associate producer Charlotte Coben on there [the credits] and I think she wrote two of the episodes.

“I found some drug paraphernalia in her room when she was a teenager. It was a little bit of cannabis but she swears it was her friend’s pipe, not hers! And of course, my mind spiralled, that’s what it does”. 

Harlan was initially struggling with how to begin the story of Run Away. But, while sitting in Central Park in Strawberry Fields, he noticed a busker playing a John Lennon song.

He asked himself: “What if that’s the missing daughter?”, and that was “the seed that started this show”. 

Most Read

Gay twins

Prepare to be horrified: Gay twins reveal what they actually do to each other for OnlyFans

The Traitors schedule has shifted again, so here’s the full timetable for series four

Stranger Things

As people lose their minds over secret Stranger Things episode, Netflix drops new trailer

That moment inspired the scene in episode one when Simon approaches his daughter Paige when she is playing guitar in the park. When she runs away, Simon chases after her daughter and ends up in a violent conflict with her boyfriend, Aaron.

Commenting on Charlotte’s role in inspiring the story, Harlan said “I thank my daughter for misbehaving a little bit”. 

So, while Run Away is not entirely based on a true story, Harlan Coben’s own experience as a father does play an important role in the narrative. 

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Netflix

More on: Harlan Coben Netflix Run Away
Esther Knowles | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Did you get them all? The four major twists in the ending of Run Away on Netflix

Run Away what happened Henry

This hidden detail in Harlan Coben’s Run Away explains what actually happened to Henry at the end

Here’s why Anya only uses a wheelchair sometimes in Netflix’s Run Away

Latest
Stranger Things Eddie Hellfire Club

Stranger Things confirmed Eddie is actually dead, but his Hellfire Club story is far from over

Suchismita Ghosh

You can finish his legendary D&D campaigns

‘It doesn’t feel like much at the time’: The week of a 29-year-old battling debt on £30k

Francesca Eke

Hannah spent £47.30 on takeaways throughout the week

The weird grief Glasgow students feel when uni starts again after the break

Hannah Gross

Don’t worry, you’re not alone in experiencing it

Stranger Things season six

After *that* finale, Stranger Things creators finally reveal whether there will be a season six

Suchismita Ghosh

The ending received a lot of backlash

Glasgow Caledonian University is trialling extra time in exams for every single student

Hannah Gross

The move follows a sharp rise in students declaring a disability or mental health condition

Cambridge college set to target ‘elite’ private schools for its recruitment

Esther Knowles

Trinity Hall said ‘reverse discrimination’ is a concern

Polyamorous throuple with a weird hierarchy share their relationship rules, and it’s wild

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Their rule about dinner time is actually bonkers

OnlyFans father and son

Good lord, OnlyFans father and son reveal what they’re willing to do together and wow

Hayley Soen

I’m locking my phone in a dark room

Man in court charged with dangerous driving after death of Durham University student

Francesca Eke

Abigail Eggleston was hit by a car whilst crossing the road in October

stranger

Stranger Things star finally addresses secret finale after delusional people broke Netflix

Kieran Galpin

We all started 2026 completely out of touch with reality

Stranger Things Eddie Hellfire Club

Stranger Things confirmed Eddie is actually dead, but his Hellfire Club story is far from over

Suchismita Ghosh

You can finish his legendary D&D campaigns

‘It doesn’t feel like much at the time’: The week of a 29-year-old battling debt on £30k

Francesca Eke

Hannah spent £47.30 on takeaways throughout the week

The weird grief Glasgow students feel when uni starts again after the break

Hannah Gross

Don’t worry, you’re not alone in experiencing it

Stranger Things season six

After *that* finale, Stranger Things creators finally reveal whether there will be a season six

Suchismita Ghosh

The ending received a lot of backlash

Glasgow Caledonian University is trialling extra time in exams for every single student

Hannah Gross

The move follows a sharp rise in students declaring a disability or mental health condition

Cambridge college set to target ‘elite’ private schools for its recruitment

Esther Knowles

Trinity Hall said ‘reverse discrimination’ is a concern

Polyamorous throuple with a weird hierarchy share their relationship rules, and it’s wild

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Their rule about dinner time is actually bonkers

OnlyFans father and son

Good lord, OnlyFans father and son reveal what they’re willing to do together and wow

Hayley Soen

I’m locking my phone in a dark room

Man in court charged with dangerous driving after death of Durham University student

Francesca Eke

Abigail Eggleston was hit by a car whilst crossing the road in October

stranger

Stranger Things star finally addresses secret finale after delusional people broke Netflix

Kieran Galpin

We all started 2026 completely out of touch with reality