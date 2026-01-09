Everything to know about Jade Scott, the avid gamer and Warwick Uni student on The Traitors

2 hours ago

Jade Scott has been gracing our screens for over a week now and, despite Amanda’s continuous accusations, she is still going strong on series four of The Traitors

The Faithful Traitors star is a PhD student at the University of Warwick and supervises undergraduates as a lab assessor as part of her degree.

Outside of being a series four Traitors contestant, Jade has a lot going on. From STEM pursuits to video gaming and even horse riding, the PhD student’s life is never boring! So here’s everything there is to know about Jade Scott’s personal life.

Who is Jade Scott from series four of the Traitors?

Jade is a 26-year-old Warwick student living in Coventry. She is one of this season’s youngest contestants, with 22-years-old Faraz being the actual youngest.

She is currently studying for a PhD, conducting research into women’s health and pregnancy. Before that, she worked as a Covid Analyst in 2021. Okay, woman in STEM!

As part of her PhD, she works as the lab assessor for undergraduate Warwick students. Two of her students recently opened up about what Jade is like as a tutor, with one person saying “she seems quite serious” and another revealing she “stays true to herself” on the show.

Is Jade revealing her occupation to other series four Traitors contestants?

It’s a common tactic for contestants with impressive careers or educational backgrounds to keep their real occupations under wraps so that other players don’t view them as a threat.

This year, Hugo made the grave mistake of admitting his career as a barrister, making him an easy target for Harriet (a “secret” ex-barrister and crime writer) at the round table.

In a very tactical move, Jade has decided to strike a balance between being honest about her background and underplaying her qualifications to avoid suspicion.

She said: “I think I’ll play everything that I do down a bit. I’m going to say that I am a Master’s student rather than a PhD, because this is my whole life. I can’t go in there and make up a whole new background as that’s too much effort to keep up, so I will just play down what I do”.

Jade has many interesting hobbies

When she’s not studying or starring in a reality show, Jade loves to play video games, go to the gym and even ride horses. She loves outdoor activities, making her particularly skilled in The Traitors challenges.

Before joining the show, Jade played “a lot of video games which are similar to The Traitors”.

She said these video games inspired her to star on The Traitors, and recalls asking herself: ” ‘Why would I not?’ as I do it in my spare time anyway”.

Is Jade in a relationship?

Jade has a boyfriend called Sam who she regularly posts on her social media. He appears to be a business owner, funding a company called FEM which sells the “first nutritional bars aimed solely at women”.

