The Tab

The final has begun: Who will you crown The Warwick Tab’s BNOC 2025?

The power is all in your hands now

Sofia Drake-Perelló | News

Over the past few weeks, you have been sending in your nominations for The Warwick Tab’s annual BNOC competition. Six of your nominees made it through to the heats, with two fierce rounds and hundreds of votes cast.

And now, just two campus celebrities have made it to the final.

You’re pretty familiar with the drill by now – below are your two finalists, along with why they believe they should be crowned your BNOC. The power is entirely in your hands, so get voting in the final poll to decide who walks away with the crown.

Brume O

Humble as ever, and “surprised because I don’t even see myself as a BNOC”, will Brume be your winner this year? Known as the king of snapping pics with everyone on campus, his TikTok fame and being “a man of God”, the only thing left for Brume to accomplish is winning the official title of BNOC, and it’s all up to you.

Fun fact: Brume always carries his Nintendo DS with him to the point that it’s basically a part of his inventory.

Alex Prepelita

Yes, it’s @funnylord69 himself. Alex told The Warwick Tab: “I feel incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported my nomination to this stage, I wouldn’t have made it here if it wasn’t for every single person I’ve met across my first few months at Warwick as well as before, so I would like to thank you all as a collective for lifting me from a West London teen to a young student who has truly found an inspiring community 100 miles away here at Warwick.”

Most Read

Ethan Slater

Erm, explaining Ethan Slater’s gay-for-pay moment as naughty video resurfaces after Wicked

Jonathan Bailey reveals tragic reason Fiyero picks Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, that was cut

Love Is Blind Nick sexuality

Exclusive: Love Is Blind’s Nick addresses his sexuality for first time after those comments

Fun fact: Alex hosts an early evening music show called Alex’s 90s House Party on Radio Warwick every Thursday from 5pm till 6pm, where he’s hoping to eventually go into DJing as a hobby.

Sounds like he’s already got the acceptance speech ready and is definitely not lacking in passion, but will Alex be crowned your BNOC?

It looks like it’s going to be a close call, so remember to cast your vote before polls close!

Sofia Drake-Perelló | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

‘No one thought it was real’: Warwick students describe moment accommodation burnt down

Leamington’s hidden gems: Charity shops no Warwick student should miss

University of Warwick scores big: Four nominations at the THE Awards 2025

Latest

The final has begun: Who will you crown The Warwick Tab’s BNOC 2025?

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The power is all in your hands now

Stranger Things Will Byers birthday

Stranger Things has huge continuity error with Will’s birthday, here’s why it might be intentional

Harrison Brocklehurst

The theories are insane

If you’re curious, here’s exactly how you can see your Netflix Wrapped for 2025

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Time to see how long you spent binging your fave shows

Flat Thanksgiving dinners ranked by vibe, not quality: Glasgow Uni edition

Hannah Gross

A chaotic ranking of Glasgow flat Thanksgivings, judged entirely by vibe because the food gave up before we did

Omg guys, an iconic Manchester club is set to reopen after closing nine years ago

Emily Ward

The once-loved venue will return with a ‘no VIP, no phone’ policy

All of the regular jobs I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge had, before he became mega rich

Hebe Hancock

Yes, he was actually a dinner lady

stranger things season five phone number. also steve

Omg, you can phone a number from Stranger Things season five IRL for a sinister response

Claudia Cox

BRB, just ringing up the Hawkins police

It’s time! Here’s how to get your TikTok Wrapped 2025, and see all your yearly stats

Ellissa Bain

You can see exactly how long you spent on the app

Erm, why did no one tell me a Stranger Things spin-off came out this week?! Here are the deets

Kieran Galpin

It’s set between seasons four and five, and it will answer so many questions

The Cardiff Christmas countdown: The 12 day guide for festive fun

Lucy Moore

It’s timeee…get ready to defrost for Christmas

The final has begun: Who will you crown The Warwick Tab’s BNOC 2025?

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The power is all in your hands now

Stranger Things Will Byers birthday

Stranger Things has huge continuity error with Will’s birthday, here’s why it might be intentional

Harrison Brocklehurst

The theories are insane

If you’re curious, here’s exactly how you can see your Netflix Wrapped for 2025

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Time to see how long you spent binging your fave shows

Flat Thanksgiving dinners ranked by vibe, not quality: Glasgow Uni edition

Hannah Gross

A chaotic ranking of Glasgow flat Thanksgivings, judged entirely by vibe because the food gave up before we did

Omg guys, an iconic Manchester club is set to reopen after closing nine years ago

Emily Ward

The once-loved venue will return with a ‘no VIP, no phone’ policy

All of the regular jobs I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge had, before he became mega rich

Hebe Hancock

Yes, he was actually a dinner lady

stranger things season five phone number. also steve

Omg, you can phone a number from Stranger Things season five IRL for a sinister response

Claudia Cox

BRB, just ringing up the Hawkins police

It’s time! Here’s how to get your TikTok Wrapped 2025, and see all your yearly stats

Ellissa Bain

You can see exactly how long you spent on the app

Erm, why did no one tell me a Stranger Things spin-off came out this week?! Here are the deets

Kieran Galpin

It’s set between seasons four and five, and it will answer so many questions

The Cardiff Christmas countdown: The 12 day guide for festive fun

Lucy Moore

It’s timeee…get ready to defrost for Christmas