The final has begun: Who will you crown The Warwick Tab’s BNOC 2025?

Over the past few weeks, you have been sending in your nominations for The Warwick Tab’s annual BNOC competition. Six of your nominees made it through to the heats, with two fierce rounds and hundreds of votes cast.

And now, just two campus celebrities have made it to the final.

You’re pretty familiar with the drill by now – below are your two finalists, along with why they believe they should be crowned your BNOC. The power is entirely in your hands, so get voting in the final poll to decide who walks away with the crown.

Brume O

Humble as ever, and “surprised because I don’t even see myself as a BNOC”, will Brume be your winner this year? Known as the king of snapping pics with everyone on campus, his TikTok fame and being “a man of God”, the only thing left for Brume to accomplish is winning the official title of BNOC, and it’s all up to you.

Fun fact: Brume always carries his Nintendo DS with him to the point that it’s basically a part of his inventory.

Alex Prepelita

Yes, it’s @funnylord69 himself. Alex told The Warwick Tab: “I feel incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported my nomination to this stage, I wouldn’t have made it here if it wasn’t for every single person I’ve met across my first few months at Warwick as well as before, so I would like to thank you all as a collective for lifting me from a West London teen to a young student who has truly found an inspiring community 100 miles away here at Warwick.”

Fun fact: Alex hosts an early evening music show called Alex’s 90s House Party on Radio Warwick every Thursday from 5pm till 6pm, where he’s hoping to eventually go into DJing as a hobby.

Sounds like he’s already got the acceptance speech ready and is definitely not lacking in passion, but will Alex be crowned your BNOC?

It looks like it’s going to be a close call, so remember to cast your vote before polls close!