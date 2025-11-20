The Tab

University of Warwick scores big: Four nominations at the THE Awards 2025

The event saw over 500 entries from more than 120 institutions

Samah Tabba | News

The University of Warwick is on a winning streak this year, and it has just added another accolade to the list: Four shortlist nominations at the Times Higher Education (THE) Awards 2025.

Held on 13th November at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, the event saw over 500 entries from more than 120 institutions, yet Warwick stood out as one of the only five universities to be shortlisted in four categories. Not too bad for a uni in Coventry.

The University of Warwick received recognition in international collaboration of the year, knowledge exchange/transfer initiative of the year, its outstanding support for students, and widening participation or outreach of the year.

This year’s awards are part of a long-running legacy — they are now in their third decade, seeking nominations that show “clarity of vision” and “innovative delivery” in higher education.

Celebrating Warwick’s successes last week, vice-chancellor Professor Stuart Croft said: “Being named University of the Year in the Midlands, highly commended among the Russell Group, and rising in the rankings reflects the impact we’re making locally, nationally, and globally through internationally-leading research and world-class teaching.”

In the latest Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026, Warwick was crowned University of the Year in the Midlands, named Highly Commended Russell Group University of the Year, and rose to 8th place overall. It also jumped 7th in the Guardian University Guide 2026.

When it comes to subject league tables, three Warwick departments were ranked first in the country. They were dance, drama, and cinematics, economics, and liberal arts.

And it doesn’t stop there — 17 more subjects placed in the top 10 for their fields.

Warwick also placed 6th in the Daily Mail University Guide — above St Andrews, which came 10th — and 9th in the Complete University Guide 2026, ahead of both UCL and KCL. On the global stage, Warwick ranked 74th in the QS World University Rankings 2026 with an overall score of 75.2.

Samah Tabba | News
