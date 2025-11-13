From Warwick student to £10 million donor: Alumnus funds new clean energy research hub

1 hour ago

The University of Warwick has received a transformational £10 million gift from an alumnus which will fund a new clean energy research hub.

Marking one of the largest donations in the university’s 60-year history, Tim Hartnoll’s contribution will establish the Hartnoll Centre for Experimental Fuel Technologies. This is a pioneering new research base dedicated to developing cleaner, more sustainable energy systems for new forms of batteries.

According to the university, the centre will unite world-leading experts in chemistry, materials science, physics, and engineering to tackle one of the world’s greatest challenges: How to produce and store energy in cleaner, smarter, and more efficient ways.

Vice-chancellor and president, Professor Stuart Croft, said: “This extraordinary act of generosity represents a defining moment for Warwick and for the future of sustainable energy.

“The Hartnoll Centre will develop new experimental fuel technologies that are cleaner, more efficient, and more accessible. These breakthroughs will power industries, communities, and countries into a brighter, more sustainable future.”

Tim studied at Warwick in the 1970s and has been one of the university’s most dedicated supporters. He was presented with the University’s Benefactors’ Medal in July this year, recognising the transformative impact of his support.

Currently, he is the managing director of shipping business X-Press Feeders. Over the years, he has funded 13 postdoctoral positions and 12 PhD scholarships within Warwick’s Astronomy and Astrophysics Group, making one of the largest private contributions to UK astronomy research.

A statement from the University of Warwick said: “As Warwick celebrates its 60th anniversary, the establishment of the Hartnoll Centre stands as a powerful testament to the University’s founding ethos: boldness, innovation, and the belief that academic excellence can drive societal good.”

