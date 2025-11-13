The Tab

From Warwick student to £10 million donor: Alumnus funds new clean energy research hub

Tim Hartnoll’s donation will fuel groundbreaking research into cleaner energy systems

Samah Tabba | News

The University of Warwick has received a transformational £10 million gift from an alumnus which will fund a new clean energy research hub.

Marking one of the largest donations in the university’s 60-year history, Tim Hartnoll’s contribution will establish the Hartnoll Centre for Experimental Fuel Technologies. This is a pioneering new research base dedicated to developing cleaner, more sustainable energy systems for new forms of batteries.

According to the university, the centre will unite world-leading experts in chemistry, materials science, physics, and engineering to tackle one of the world’s greatest challenges: How to produce and store energy in cleaner, smarter, and more efficient ways.

Vice-chancellor and president, Professor Stuart Croft, said: “This extraordinary act of generosity represents a defining moment for Warwick and for the future of sustainable energy.

“The Hartnoll Centre will develop new experimental fuel technologies that are cleaner, more efficient, and more accessible. These breakthroughs will power industries, communities, and countries into a brighter, more sustainable future.”

Tim studied at Warwick in the 1970s and has been one of the university’s most dedicated supporters. He was presented with the University’s Benefactors’ Medal in July this year, recognising the transformative impact of his support.

Currently, he is the managing director of shipping business X-Press Feeders. Over the years, he has funded 13 postdoctoral positions and 12 PhD scholarships within Warwick’s Astronomy and Astrophysics Group, making one of the largest private contributions to UK astronomy research.

Speaking about the donation, Tim said: “Supporting research that drives innovation in sustainable energy feels both urgent and necessary. I’m proud to give back to an institution that continues to push boundaries and prepare the next generation to lead with purpose.”

The Hartnoll Centre will position Warwick — and the UK — as a global leader in clean energy innovation. Researchers will explore technologies such as hydrogen fuel systems, green chemistry, new forms of batteries, and digital simulation, combining scientific excellence with Warwick’s trademark entrepreneurial spirit.

Energy innovation is one of the most pressing challenges globally. Professor Patrick Unwin FRS, who will lead the centre, described it as a space that encourages bold ideas: “It requires the freedom to explore, the courage to take risks, and the collaboration of the brightest minds across multiple fields.

“It will combine scientific excellence with the entrepreneurial spirit that defines Warwick. Thanks to Tim’s philanthropic support, we’ll attract and fund a pipeline of global talent that will transform our understanding of clean energy systems and set a new direction for next-generation energy technologies.”

A statement from the University of Warwick said: “As Warwick celebrates its 60th anniversary, the establishment of the Hartnoll Centre stands as a powerful testament to the University’s founding ethos: boldness, innovation, and the belief that academic excellence can drive societal good.”

Featured image via YouTube

Samah Tabba | News
