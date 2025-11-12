Stop what you’re doing and vote now in round one of Warwick’s 2025 BNOC competition

2 hours ago

When nominations opened last week, you gave us over 70 contenders for the prestigious title of Warwick BNOC 2025.

After a tough job narrowing those nominees down, we’ve managed to compile just six for you to judge.

There will be two rounds of three candidates, and the winners in both of those rounds will enter the BNOC final.

So, don’t worry if your initial choice isn’t here, as they’ll likely be appearing in the second article. It’s up to you to send one person from each round into the final.

Without further ado, here are your contestants:

1. Alex Prepelita

If popularity was an art, this man would find himself in the Louvre (and likely be stolen). His fame knows no bounds, and he is, apparently, “a goat”. One voter even claimed: “I knew of him before I came and I have heard about him ever since… never met him tho”. If that doesn’t scream BNOC potential, I don’t know what does.

Most embarrassing club story: When I took my shirt off in the last 30 minutes of the Foam Party during Freshers’ Week (although it did get a positive crowd reaction!)

Fave study spot: Ground floor of the Rootes Building; it’s a really underrated little space in which I love to do my academic assignments and some extra society tasks!

Why you deserve the title of BNOC: I’m very active on campus (a member of over 20+ societies, where I’ve had the pleasure of meeting a wide range of amazing freshers!). I’m kind and sociable with every new person I meet, and I take part in many campus events, including being a POP and Dirty Duck regular, as well as letting my hair loose at Neon or Smack!

2. Helen Trappelides

MCC young female broadcaster of the year, a Sky Sports icon, and with posters of her face dotted around campus, Helen Trappelides is, as one voter aptly put it, “him”.

Most embarrassing club story: I sprained my ankle right in front of the Neon bouncer then tried to convince him I didn’t fall and he somehow let me in.

Fave study spot: The Green Room above the Co-op because I can study, eat my food and spy on people from the window when I’m bored.

Why you deserve the title of BNOC: May have been on Sky Sports this summer…oh and I saw my face on a campus bin by the FAB.

3. Joseph Westbury

Warwick’s very own campus magician, this student apparently performs “the most insane magic/card tricks you’ll ever see”. Not only that, Joseph can solve Rubik’s cubes at lightning speed, and somehow still look cool whilst he does it.

Most embarrassing club story: I threw up at my first circle after around three purples. That didn’t stop me from going to pop though!

Fave study spot: My favourite study spot would have to be the FAB, mainly because of how awesome that staircase is.

Why you deserve the title of BNOC: You might have heard of “that magic guy”, entertaining the masses with his card tricks, and making everyone laugh with his terrible dad jokes. What better candidate for BNOC than a socially awkward member of The Magic Circle who can throw up playing cards at a moment’s notice?

So who will it be: Alex, Helen, or Joseph? Vote for who should go through to the Warwick BNOC 2025 finals below.