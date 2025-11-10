The Tab

Warwick hits the road: The university will host multi-city open days in India this month

It’ll include stops in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru

Samah Tabba | News

The University of Warwick is launching a multi-city tour in India this November, offering prospective students and their parents the chance to explore its academic programmes and campus life.

The open days are scheduled for Mumbai (8th November), New Delhi (12th November), Chennai (15th November), and Bengaluru (16th November).

These open days are designed to provide direct access to Warwick’s faculty, alumni, and admissions experts, allowing attendees to engage in meaningful conversations about academic options and study pathways.

The Hindu reports that Virinder Kalra, deputy pro-vice-chancellor at the University of Warwick, said: “The open days offer a unique, personal platform for students and parents to have those vital conversations that truly impact where they decide to study.

“Choosing a foreign university is a major decision both academically and financially, and we want to ensure our prospective students feel connected, informed, and confident in shaping their future with a world-class Warwick degree.”

via YouTube

The events will feature interactive sessions including the Academic Panel, Meet the Departments, and Alumni Panel, offering first-hand insights into courses, career paths, admissions processes, student experiences, and the long-term value of a Warwick degree. Topics such as curriculum, campus culture, research excellence, and studying abroad will also be covered.

Founded in 1965, Warwick is the youngest member of the Russell Groups, recognised globally for its innovative approach to tackling complex challenges and producing graduates equipped for a dynamic, international world.

The University of Warwick has a large international student population, comprising 37.7 per cent of the student body, according to the Complete University Guide.

Most Read

Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

king's college london vc salary

Kings College London vice chancellor lives rent free in luxury flat despite £300k salary

The wages the MAFS UK 2025 cast earned before the show prove who *really* needs fame

Warwick is also home to the Warwick India Forum, a student-led organisation that hosts talks and events on India, and the Warwick Indian National Students Association (INSA), which provides career advice and a social network for Indian students.

Prospective students and families can register online through Warwick’s official channels.

Featured image via YouTube

Samah Tabba | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Warwick students have sold items left behind on campus to raise over £5,000 for refugees

Guys it’s official: The Warwick 2025 BNOC nominations are now open

Meet Warwick’s fabulous new icon: A bright pink goose guarding the Piazza

Latest

Warwick hits the road: The university will host multi-city open days in India this month

Samah Tabba

It’ll include stops in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru

Meet Josh, the student swapping pub crawls for ‘cappuccino crawls’

Thomas Jones

Josh’s coffee shop reviews remind us being social at uni can mean more than just clubbing

Love Is Blind’s Ali finally breaks down details of exactly what cosmetic work she’s had

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’ve been dying to know this

Julia-Ruth

Everything Divarni said and posted after it emerged Julia-Ruth slept with another bride’s hubby

Kieran Galpin

He’s posted a rap about *someone* chasing fame – do we know anyone like that?

After all that, Julia-Ruth reveals if she and Steven ever did go for drinks together after MAFS

Hayley Soen

What a mess

A look at Marcus from Squid Game The Challenge’s NFL career, and what he’s doing now

Ellissa Bain

He’s Player 21

I'm A Celebrity leaked cast 2025

All the ridiculous reasons the rumoured I’m A Celeb cast have given for arriving in Australia

Harrison Brocklehurst

One said they ‘got on the wrong flight’ and another said she’s just there to visit her Auntie Sheila

The Selling Sunset cast members who have actually sold the most and least houses

Hayley Soen

Say what you want about Chrishell, but she WORKS

Right, here’s why people are making their profile pictures purple on TikTok and Instagram

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Even Tyla has done it

Here are six key ways you can support Movember as a York student

Violet Kennerk

You don’t have to be a man to support… or grow a tash

Warwick hits the road: The university will host multi-city open days in India this month

Samah Tabba

It’ll include stops in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru

Meet Josh, the student swapping pub crawls for ‘cappuccino crawls’

Thomas Jones

Josh’s coffee shop reviews remind us being social at uni can mean more than just clubbing

Love Is Blind’s Ali finally breaks down details of exactly what cosmetic work she’s had

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’ve been dying to know this

Julia-Ruth

Everything Divarni said and posted after it emerged Julia-Ruth slept with another bride’s hubby

Kieran Galpin

He’s posted a rap about *someone* chasing fame – do we know anyone like that?

After all that, Julia-Ruth reveals if she and Steven ever did go for drinks together after MAFS

Hayley Soen

What a mess

A look at Marcus from Squid Game The Challenge’s NFL career, and what he’s doing now

Ellissa Bain

He’s Player 21

I'm A Celebrity leaked cast 2025

All the ridiculous reasons the rumoured I’m A Celeb cast have given for arriving in Australia

Harrison Brocklehurst

One said they ‘got on the wrong flight’ and another said she’s just there to visit her Auntie Sheila

The Selling Sunset cast members who have actually sold the most and least houses

Hayley Soen

Say what you want about Chrishell, but she WORKS

Right, here’s why people are making their profile pictures purple on TikTok and Instagram

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Even Tyla has done it

Here are six key ways you can support Movember as a York student

Violet Kennerk

You don’t have to be a man to support… or grow a tash