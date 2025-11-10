Warwick hits the road: The university will host multi-city open days in India this month
It’ll include stops in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru
The University of Warwick is launching a multi-city tour in India this November, offering prospective students and their parents the chance to explore its academic programmes and campus life.
The open days are scheduled for Mumbai (8th November), New Delhi (12th November), Chennai (15th November), and Bengaluru (16th November).
These open days are designed to provide direct access to Warwick’s faculty, alumni, and admissions experts, allowing attendees to engage in meaningful conversations about academic options and study pathways.
The Hindu reports that Virinder Kalra, deputy pro-vice-chancellor at the University of Warwick, said: “The open days offer a unique, personal platform for students and parents to have those vital conversations that truly impact where they decide to study.
“Choosing a foreign university is a major decision both academically and financially, and we want to ensure our prospective students feel connected, informed, and confident in shaping their future with a world-class Warwick degree.”
The events will feature interactive sessions including the Academic Panel, Meet the Departments, and Alumni Panel, offering first-hand insights into courses, career paths, admissions processes, student experiences, and the long-term value of a Warwick degree. Topics such as curriculum, campus culture, research excellence, and studying abroad will also be covered.
Founded in 1965, Warwick is the youngest member of the Russell Groups, recognised globally for its innovative approach to tackling complex challenges and producing graduates equipped for a dynamic, international world.
The University of Warwick has a large international student population, comprising 37.7 per cent of the student body, according to the Complete University Guide.
Warwick is also home to the Warwick India Forum, a student-led organisation that hosts talks and events on India, and the Warwick Indian National Students Association (INSA), which provides career advice and a social network for Indian students.
Prospective students and families can register online through Warwick’s official channels.
Featured image via YouTube