Warwick hits the road: The university will host multi-city open days in India this month

The University of Warwick is launching a multi-city tour in India this November, offering prospective students and their parents the chance to explore its academic programmes and campus life.

The open days are scheduled for Mumbai (8th November), New Delhi (12th November), Chennai (15th November), and Bengaluru (16th November).

These open days are designed to provide direct access to Warwick’s faculty, alumni, and admissions experts, allowing attendees to engage in meaningful conversations about academic options and study pathways.

