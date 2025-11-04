The Tab

Warwick students have sold items left behind on campus to raise over £5,000 for refugees

The uni’s end-of-term chaos has officially gone sustainable

Samah Tabba | News

Warwick students have sold items left behind on campus to raise over £5,000 for refugees.

Every summer, the end of term means one thing for campus: Mass exodus, and mountains of abandoned pots, pans, and questionable homeware.

This year, students donated 9.5 tonnes of leftover items through the university’s annual Donation Drive, which marks a 9 per cent increase from last year.

Together they’ve raised over £5,100 for local charity Carriers of Hope, which supports refugees, asylum seekers, and families facing hardship.

Among the items rescued from skip doom were pots, pans, books, and sports gear, with 3.1 tonnes of it reused directly on campus through the Kitchen Kit Market during Welcome Week, the university reports.

More than 1,200 students picked up affordable second-hand essentials, saving money and cutting waste at the same time. By opting for second-hand items instead of new ones, students saved an estimated £80 each, with some managing to get full kitchen sets for as little as £1.

Evelin Sanderson-Nichols, Warwick’s sustainability coordinator, said: “When thousands of students move out at the same time, the amount of waste produced can be overwhelming – and even perfectly reusable items can end up in general waste.

“The Donation Drive gives items a second life, supports students with the cost of living, and benefits a local charity.”

The drive, now in its second year, involved 44 volunteers from the university’s Green Champions network, who helped sort, clean, and redistribute the donations alongside the Energy and Sustainability Team.

Most Read

This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

It’s been changed, so here’s the schedule for the Celebrity Traitors’ final episodes

The wild transformation Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi has had since fillers and cosmetic work

Danielle Joyce, head of client services at Carriers of Hope, called the donations “a real difference for families in urgent need,” adding that they provide “comfort and practical support at a difficult time.”

The University of Warwick says the initiative is part of its “zero to landfill” goal — but for students, it’s also a win-win: Less guilt, less clutter, and the warm glow of knowing your abandoned wok just helped someone in need.

So next time you’re tempted to just bin your kettle or Ikea lamp at the end of term, remember that it might just fund something genuinely good (and save someone else from paying £15 for a pan during Welcome Week).

Featured image via @uniofwarwick on Instagram 

Samah Tabba | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Guys it’s official: The Warwick 2025 BNOC nominations are now open

Meet Warwick’s fabulous new icon: A bright pink goose guarding the Piazza

Here are the 10 official ways to spot a Warwick fresher, and how to avoid looking like one

Latest
the tab jobs

The Tab is hiring an Assistant Editor to join our HQ – here’s how to apply

Lucy McLaughlin

We’re looking for an ambitious grad for our two-year programme – applications open now

queen's university belfast and a durham university student two russell group universities that are cutting lots of jobs

The Russell Group universities resorting to cutting the most jobs to save money

Claudia Cox

These numbers are so jarring

Claims of China pressure on Sheffield Hallam research referred to counter-terrorism police

Niamh Brownhill

The university halted a Chinese human rights study

It’s the final stretch: These Celebrity Traitors predictions for the last episode are airtight

Grace Ellen

How Alan’s made it this far is a miracle…

From Pearl to Purge: Here’s what scary movie you are based on your Exeter degree

Mia Evans

Because we’re not ready to say goodbye to the spooky season just yet

Huge leaks and new partners: All the massive MAFS UK 2025 spoilers we’ve already had

Hayley Soen

The gossip has been coming in HOT

Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk addresses JD Vance relationship as body language experts unpack ‘intimate’ viral hug

Kieran Galpin

‘I do see some similarities of my husband in JD’

Every brutal dig MAFS UK’s Steven and Nelly have made at each other on social media

Ellissa Bain

There have been a lot

Five actually compelling theories about how the Celebrity Traitors finale will play out

Hebe Hancock

It’s nearly over!

Jordan just introduced her, so here’s what we know about Luca’s mum Sky after Love Is Blind

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been super private so far

the tab jobs

The Tab is hiring an Assistant Editor to join our HQ – here’s how to apply

Lucy McLaughlin

We’re looking for an ambitious grad for our two-year programme – applications open now

queen's university belfast and a durham university student two russell group universities that are cutting lots of jobs

The Russell Group universities resorting to cutting the most jobs to save money

Claudia Cox

These numbers are so jarring

Claims of China pressure on Sheffield Hallam research referred to counter-terrorism police

Niamh Brownhill

The university halted a Chinese human rights study

It’s the final stretch: These Celebrity Traitors predictions for the last episode are airtight

Grace Ellen

How Alan’s made it this far is a miracle…

From Pearl to Purge: Here’s what scary movie you are based on your Exeter degree

Mia Evans

Because we’re not ready to say goodbye to the spooky season just yet

Huge leaks and new partners: All the massive MAFS UK 2025 spoilers we’ve already had

Hayley Soen

The gossip has been coming in HOT

Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk addresses JD Vance relationship as body language experts unpack ‘intimate’ viral hug

Kieran Galpin

‘I do see some similarities of my husband in JD’

Every brutal dig MAFS UK’s Steven and Nelly have made at each other on social media

Ellissa Bain

There have been a lot

Five actually compelling theories about how the Celebrity Traitors finale will play out

Hebe Hancock

It’s nearly over!

Jordan just introduced her, so here’s what we know about Luca’s mum Sky after Love Is Blind

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been super private so far