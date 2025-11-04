2 hours ago

Warwick students have sold items left behind on campus to raise over £5,000 for refugees.

Every summer, the end of term means one thing for campus: Mass exodus, and mountains of abandoned pots, pans, and questionable homeware.

This year, students donated 9.5 tonnes of leftover items through the university’s annual Donation Drive, which marks a 9 per cent increase from last year.

Together they’ve raised over £5,100 for local charity Carriers of Hope, which supports refugees, asylum seekers, and families facing hardship.

Among the items rescued from skip doom were pots, pans, books, and sports gear, with 3.1 tonnes of it reused directly on campus through the Kitchen Kit Market during Welcome Week, the university reports.

More than 1,200 students picked up affordable second-hand essentials, saving money and cutting waste at the same time. By opting for second-hand items instead of new ones, students saved an estimated £80 each, with some managing to get full kitchen sets for as little as £1.

Evelin Sanderson-Nichols, Warwick’s sustainability coordinator, said: “When thousands of students move out at the same time, the amount of waste produced can be overwhelming – and even perfectly reusable items can end up in general waste.

“The Donation Drive gives items a second life, supports students with the cost of living, and benefits a local charity.”

The drive, now in its second year, involved 44 volunteers from the university’s Green Champions network, who helped sort, clean, and redistribute the donations alongside the Energy and Sustainability Team.

Danielle Joyce, head of client services at Carriers of Hope, called the donations “a real difference for families in urgent need,” adding that they provide “comfort and practical support at a difficult time.”

The University of Warwick says the initiative is part of its “zero to landfill” goal — but for students, it’s also a win-win: Less guilt, less clutter, and the warm glow of knowing your abandoned wok just helped someone in need.

So next time you’re tempted to just bin your kettle or Ikea lamp at the end of term, remember that it might just fund something genuinely good (and save someone else from paying £15 for a pan during Welcome Week).

Featured image via @uniofwarwick on Instagram