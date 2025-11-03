Guys it’s official: The Warwick 2025 BNOC nominations are now open

9 hours ago

The Halloween costumes have just been pushed to the back of the wardrobe and the supermarkets have started selling Advent calendars and minced pies. That’s right, the most important time of the university year is fast approaching.

No, not the holidays, not the great academic lock-in (who comes to university to get a degree anyway?), but the Warwick 2025 BNOC competition.

As a staple of university culture, a BNOC or Big Name on Campus is one of the highest honours a university student can hold. The BNOC is the epitome of social capital, and someone who dominates the conversations everywhere from the FAB to Gibbet Hill.

The BNOC for this academic year must be crowned, and it’s up to you, the people, to select the cream of the crop. Maybe the title of BNOC deserves to go to that guy who always features on Tinder Tuesday. Perhaps it’s that girl who seems to be exec for almost every society, but still makes weekly appearance at POP!.

Perhaps someone you know is something of a big name. Your flatmate, your course-mate, or that friend of a friend who seems to have the most random Instagram mutuals and could defo be the next campus celebrity.

It’s up to you. Nominations are now open, and it’s time to submit your choices for the Warwick BNOC via the Google form below. The first round of voting will close at midnight on Thursday 6th November, so get that form filled out quickly.

