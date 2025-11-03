The Tab

Guys it’s official: The Warwick 2025 BNOC nominations are now open

Now’s your chance to get involved in Warwick’s Big Name on Campus competition

Amelia Phillpotts | News

The Halloween costumes have just been pushed to the back of the wardrobe and the supermarkets have started selling Advent calendars and minced pies. That’s right, the most important time of the university year is fast approaching.

No, not the holidays, not the great academic lock-in (who comes to university to get a degree anyway?), but the Warwick 2025 BNOC competition.

As a staple of university culture, a BNOC or Big Name on Campus is one of the highest honours a university student can hold. The BNOC is the epitome of social capital, and someone who dominates the conversations everywhere from the FAB to Gibbet Hill.

The BNOC for this academic year must be crowned, and it’s up to you, the people, to select the cream of the crop. Maybe the title of BNOC deserves to go to that guy who always features on Tinder Tuesday. Perhaps it’s that girl who seems to be exec for almost every society, but still makes weekly appearance at POP!.

Perhaps someone you know is something of a big name. Your flatmate, your course-mate, or that friend of a friend who seems to have the most random Instagram mutuals and could defo be the next campus celebrity.

It’s up to you. Nominations are now open, and it’s time to submit your choices for the Warwick BNOC via the Google form below. The first round of voting will close at midnight on Thursday 6th November, so get that form filled out quickly.

Featured image via Unsplash

Amelia Phillpotts | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Meet Warwick’s fabulous new icon: A bright pink goose guarding the Piazza

Halloween is officially upon us, so here are the spookiest buildings on Warwick’s campus

Here’s your comprehensive Freshers’ Week guide to nightlife at the University of Warwick

Latest

Sheffield Hallam University announces building closure

Amelia Wankowicz

Departments have relocated to the new Howard Street campus

Bonfire Night: Here are the five best places to watch the fireworks in London

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

It’s time to wrap up warm and brace the cold together

Aileen Wuornos adoptive mother now social media

What Aileen Wuornos’s adoptive mother Arlene Pralle is doing now, according to her social media

Suchismita Ghosh

She has quietly stepped away from public life

Here’s exactly what’s going on with the viral TikTok transgender flag emoji ‘ban’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s not showing up in comments anymore

Old pictures of Emma before Selling Sunset reveal how much she’s *actually* changed

Ellissa Bain

You’ll be surprised

Guys it’s official: The Warwick 2025 BNOC nominations are now open

Amelia Phillpotts

Now’s your chance to get involved in Warwick’s Big Name on Campus competition

Kurts Adams Rozentals

Olympic hopeful banned from sport after filming ‘s*x act’ for OnlyFans during flight

Kieran Galpin

A panel called the video ‘indecent’ and ‘immoral behaviour’

Celebrity Traitors’ Alan Carr calls fellow contestants ‘thick’ for this jarring reason

Hebe Hancock

It seems a bit harsh

selling sunset chrishell and sandra in the middle of an argument

Chrishell and Sandra’s conflicting accounts of the car keying incident on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

The plot has thickened

Lily Phillips shares a before and after video from stunt

Lily Phillips shares hideous ‘before and after’ video from new challenge, and now my eyes hurt

Hayley Soen

‘Girl you look traumatised’

Sheffield Hallam University announces building closure

Amelia Wankowicz

Departments have relocated to the new Howard Street campus

Bonfire Night: Here are the five best places to watch the fireworks in London

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

It’s time to wrap up warm and brace the cold together

Aileen Wuornos adoptive mother now social media

What Aileen Wuornos’s adoptive mother Arlene Pralle is doing now, according to her social media

Suchismita Ghosh

She has quietly stepped away from public life

Here’s exactly what’s going on with the viral TikTok transgender flag emoji ‘ban’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s not showing up in comments anymore

Old pictures of Emma before Selling Sunset reveal how much she’s *actually* changed

Ellissa Bain

You’ll be surprised

Guys it’s official: The Warwick 2025 BNOC nominations are now open

Amelia Phillpotts

Now’s your chance to get involved in Warwick’s Big Name on Campus competition

Kurts Adams Rozentals

Olympic hopeful banned from sport after filming ‘s*x act’ for OnlyFans during flight

Kieran Galpin

A panel called the video ‘indecent’ and ‘immoral behaviour’

Celebrity Traitors’ Alan Carr calls fellow contestants ‘thick’ for this jarring reason

Hebe Hancock

It seems a bit harsh

selling sunset chrishell and sandra in the middle of an argument

Chrishell and Sandra’s conflicting accounts of the car keying incident on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

The plot has thickened

Lily Phillips shares a before and after video from stunt

Lily Phillips shares hideous ‘before and after’ video from new challenge, and now my eyes hurt

Hayley Soen

‘Girl you look traumatised’