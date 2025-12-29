The Cambridge Tab is looking for new Editor-in-Chiefs, and we want you!

Apply by 11pm on Saturday 10th January and it could be you organising The Tab’s infamous BNOC list next term

4 hours ago

It’s official, The Cambridge Tab is looking for two talented Editor-in-Chiefs to lead its vibrant team of student journalists.

This is an incredible opportunity for any Cambridge student who wants to take their CV to the next level in a senior editorial position. You will become an integral part of the university’s thriving culture of student journalism, while also having the opportunity to contribute to The Tab’s national site, which is viewed over seven million times every month.

Even if you know nothing about journalism, that is okay! All you need is a passion for storytelling and a fresh vision of where to take The Cambridge Tab in Lent 2026. You will receive full, comprehensive training from The Tab’s experienced journalists at HQ, so don’t let your lack of experience put you off applying.

Editors are also invited to London twice a year to meet the Tab’s national writers, receive training, and even get free food. And if those perks aren’t enough, just imagine how much clout you’ll receive after organising Cambridge’s 2026 BNOC list. Instant campus stardom, if you ask me!

Whether you’re passionate about news, features, social media, or something else entirely, we would love to hear from you via this application form.

What will you be doing as Editor-in-Chief?

Alongside your co-editor, you will be responsible for all content published by The Cambridge Tab. This includes news, features, theatre reviews, interviews, social media memes and more. You will have the creative freedom to take the publication in whatever direction you see fit. Crazy, unique ideas are more than welcome!

It’s no secret that the workload at Cambridge is pretty intense, so when your writers inevitably slow down, you will be expected to pick up the slack by producing your own pieces. But don’t worry, if your own deadlines start piling up, HQ is always on call to give extra support.

As well as writing your own articles, you will also commission pieces to your writers and allocate them during regular team socials. And yes, you will be in charge of organising these socials. Think early evening pub trips, weekend coffee catch-ups, or whatever else you fancy.

The training you will receive

You will receive full training from professional journalists at The Tab HQ in news-writing, editing, media law, SEO, Canva and more. These skills will prove invaluable when applying to future jobs and internships, and you can even use The Tab as a reference in these applications.

Why should you apply?

For anyone considering a career in journalism, The Cambridge Tab is the place to be! Previous Tab alumni have gone on to work for BBC News, The Telegraph, Vogue, and more.

In the mean time, you could have your breaking news stories picked up by national publications, and have your articles viewed by thousands of The Tab’s readers.

Even if you’re not sure about your future vocation, you should join The Tab for the vibes alone. The Cambridge Tab is famous for its silly features and hotly-anticipated BNOC list. You don’t have to take yourself too seriously to get involved in the fun!

To become the next Editor-in-Chief, make sure you fill out this form before Saturday 10th January at 11pm.

