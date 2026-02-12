The Tab

University of Nottingham awarded £2 million for the construction of an MRI facility

The facility will make advancements in understanding neurodegenerative diseases

Eloise O'Neill | News

The University of Nottingham secured a £2 million grant to help finish the construction of a new MRI facility.

The Wolfson Foundation, which is an independent charity, awarded the university a grant to finish The Sir Peter Mansfield Imaging Centre.

It is named after the man who pioneered the world’s first scanner in Nottingham.

The ultra high field MRI will make advancements in understanding neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s and, once finished, will be joint-most powerful globally, matching with a facility in Paris.

Sir Peter Mansfield Imaging Centre, via Google Maps

Paul Ramsbottom, Chief Executive at the Wolfson Foundation said: “Rooted in the pioneering legacy of Sir Peter Mansfield and the ongoing excellence of the Sir Peter Mansfield Imaging Centre, Nottingham is brilliantly placed to host this new national MRI facility.

“It makes a significant step forward in imaging capability, enabling researchers to drive the next generation of discoveries in brain science and human health. We are delighted to be able to support this project.”

The Wolfson Foundation has been part of the university’s college of benefactors since 2007. It has funded research at the university since 1968.

Professor Zoe Wilson, the university’s pro-vice-chancellor for the Faculty of Science, said: “Seeing the new magnet hall extension take shape has really brought the project to life after being a long time in the planning. We are excited for the coming year, that with the help of this additional funding will see some big developments, starting with the installation of the iron shielding.”

The UKRI Infrastructure Fund also supports the project’s facilities, equipment and resources that are needed for research.

Featured image via Unsplash

