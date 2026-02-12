Zayn admits he ‘spoke to other women’ during Gigi Hadid and Perrie Edwards relationships

2 hours ago

Everyone’s talking about Zayn Malik after he claimed he was “never in love” with Gigi Hadid during their relationship, but that’s not even the most bombshell thing he said on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

The former One Direction singer also casually just admitted to speaking to other women while he was in serious relationships between the ages of “17 and 27”. Um, what?! He only dated two women seriously during that time, Gigi and Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwards.

Podcast host Alex Cooper asked him what it’s like being single now and he said: “It’s just been freeing for me and no pressure, you know, like I can’t really get in trouble that way either. I’d tend to get in trouble in relationships, too because I was young and you know, did certain things, spoke to other females when I shouldn’t have been, as most people do.

“You live and learn from it. But this way, there’s no guilt. I can just be free and speak to whoever I want. And you know, hopefully if I meet somebody that I want to be serious with. I’ll have spent enough time in this place to know that I want to be with that person and be committed to them.”

He tried to justify speaking to other women by saying everyone does it. Right. Cooper then said it’s good that he can acknowledge he “messed up” when he was young and “isn’t proud of it”. This is so much wilder than saying he never really loved Gigi!

Speaking about being alone, he added: “I don’t find being alone scary. I’m cool with myself. I like my own thoughts. I like to do things myself and I like to be in my own company. I’m not codependent like that at all, even with my parents, like I love them, I respect them, they’re always there if I need them, but I’m not codependent on them, you know? I don’t need to speak to them every single day and check things with them.

“Again, no disrespect to all the past relationships I’ve been in because people tend to take things out of context. No disrespect at all. It was freeing. I am that type of person who, you know, runs on my own clock, answers to myself. So, it was so freeing to me. I could just do things, make plans, sleep into whatever time I want.” Wow, sounds like he really loves being single.

Featured image credit: Instagram