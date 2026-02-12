Perrie Edwards shares ‘uncomfortable’ moment Zayn messaged while on break with Gigi

4 hours ago

After their breakup ten years ago, Perrie Edwards has revealed the “uncomfortable” moment when Zayn Malik broke no-contact and reached out to her while on break with Gigi – and she was with her fiancé.

Zayn and Perrie were together for four years, after meeting on the 2010 season of X Factor. They had an on-off relationship which Perrie has since described as “a little toxic”, even getting engaged in 2013, before finally calling it quits in 2015. Since their breakup, they’ve both moved on to other partners and have children of their own.

But in an interview with Paul C Brunson last August, Perrie claimed Zayn reached out to her almost two years into her relationship with footballer fiancé, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“I remember, there was one point when my ex reached out, and I didn’t know how to handle the situation because I’d been with Alex for a year and a half or two years, and I felt a bit uncomfortable about it,” she claimed. “I remember sweating and panicking, thinking I’ve got to tell [Alex] that I spoke to [Zayn].”

Alex and Perrie got together in 2016, so 2018 was two years into their relationship. Zayn and Gigi were on-and-off up until 2021, just a year after they had their daughter Khai together.

Perrie continued: “I remember being terrified thinking, ‘ Oh no’, and then I sat him down and said, ‘I need to tell you something’.”

After her “toxic” relationship, Perrie explained to Paul Brunson that she had issues with confrontation, and most arguments would lead to her crying instead of resolving conflicts. This made her extremely nervous to tell Alex that Zayn had reached out to her, but thankfully, he reacted well.

“I told him everything, and he was like, ‘Okay, I really appreciate you telling me, thank you for letting me know. That’s fine, hopefully he doesn’t contact you again’,” she said.

The couple now have two children together, a four-year-old named Axel and a one-month-old named Alanis Valentine. Cute!

