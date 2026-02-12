As he admits he didn’t even love her, here’s a recap of why Zayn and Gigi split in the first place

4 hours ago

Five years after their split, Zayn Malik has gone on a podcast and declared that he was never in love with the Gigi Hadid, the mother of his child. Gigi and Zayn started dating in 2015, and welcomed a child together around five years later. However in 2021, it was reported they had split.

This week, on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Zayn told host Alex Cooper he was never in love with his ex. “My understanding of love is always developing,” he said. “At that moment in time, I might have thought it was love, but as I’ve got older, I’ve realised maybe it wasn’t. Maybe it was lust. Maybe it was this. Maybe it was that. I don’t feel like it was love.”

Now, people are thinking back to Zayn and Gigi’s relationship and what caused it to break down in the first place.

So, why did Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid split up?

In his 2021 split from Gigi, there were some quite serious allegations made against Zayn. TMZ claimed that Zayn had “struck” Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid. He denied this in a statement.

He said: “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details. I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

According to E! News, the breakup had been on the cards for a while. A source said: “It’s all very unclear what’s going on between them now. They been having some issues lately that involved communication and getting along.”

Then, a friend of the family confirmed to PEOPLE that Zayn and Gigi were no longer together, but were continuing to co-parent their daughter Khai. “They are not together right now. They are both good parents though,” the source told the publication. “They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.”

Zayn released a further statement, addressing rumours of arguments between himself and the Hadid family. In it, he said: “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in.

“In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

Despite everything, a further source told US Weekly the former couple were on “amicable terms”. They said: “Gigi and Zayn are getting along just fine. They’ve been in each other’s lives in some way or another for the past few weeks.”

The following Fathers’ Day, Gigi posted about Zayn. They have continued to co-parent since.

Featured image via Hunter Abrams/BFA/Shutterstock.