Lancaster University ECOChallenge 2026: Here’s everything you need to know

Featuring an award-winning climate activist speaker and a competition to win prizes

Zoe Lavender | News

LUSU is hosting an ECOChallenge in partnership with Lancaster University Sustainability Team, the university’s nine colleges and Work in Progressdesigned for students to contribute ideas and skills to improve sustainability on campus. 

This series of events will take place at the Management School from Friday 20th of February until Sunday 22nd February, with a deadline of signing up on Sunday 15th February. 

It will involve working with a team from your college to brainstorm ideas to solve a particular sustainability challenge, alongside mentors providing feedback in order to prepare and present a pitch, showcasing your solution.  

 In taking part in the challenge, there is a chance to win some prizes including £250 prize money, 15 points to the Lancaster Award and a paid internship to build your idea into reality. Additionally, it is an opportunity to join a community, gain skills and experience for your CV without needing any prior experience in order to take part. 

On the Lancaster website, the challenge is described as an “exciting, action-packed, 48-hour journey to tackle real world-challenges affecting campus.”


There is also an award winning climate activist known as Phoebe Hanson who will be a key note speaker at the event. As a Lancaster University alumni, she is recognisable for her numerous accomplishments in educating people about the importance of climate change and connecting policymakers and younger people. 

Here’s the schedule for what the ECOChallenge’s times and activities will be: 

Friday 20th February 

  • 5.15pm: Sign in 
  • 6pm: Key note speaker: Phoebe Hanson talk and Q&A 
  • 6.20pm: Sustainability Team Outline key sustainability problems areas 
  • 6.30pm: Gain tips from last year’s winners (Furness College) 
  • 7pm: Meet your college team 
  • 7-9pm: Choose a sustainability challenge and brainstorm ideas to solve it 

Saturday 21st February 

  • 10am: Welcome 
  • 10.15am: Idea generation 
  • 12pm: Provided a free plant-based lunch 
  • 1pm: Meet your mentor and get feedback 
  • 1.15pm: Meet other mentors and gain even more feedback 
  • 2.20pm-6pm: Prepare the pitch 

Sunday 22nd February 

  • 10pm: Welcome 
  • 10.15pm: Finalise your pitch 
  • 12pm: Provided a free plant-based lunch 
  • 12.30pm: Practice pitch with your mentor 
  • 1pm: Pitching session 
  • 3.30pm: Awards presentation 

Students interested in taking part can sign up here.

