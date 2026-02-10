The Dukes has revealed its shows for this spring and summer and you do not want to miss out

We are in for a treat with recent Taskmaster icons to a female-led Shakespeare retelling, all making an appearance this season

4 hours ago

Fancy making memories at the theatre with friends? Lancaster’s beloved independent cinema and theater, The Dukes, has recently announced its stage programme for this spring and summer season, and it’s a stellar line-up.

It’s time to buy those tickets for hard-hitting dramas, entertaining productions and for several award-winning comedians as they perform over the coming months. So here are some of the many shows scheduled to be performed at The Dukes.

Theatre shows

Kicking the season off is Imitating the Dog’s touring show War of the Worlds, which is playing at The Dukes from Wednesday 18th February to Saturday 21nd February. It is an adaptation of H.G Wells famous novel and the multimedia format of the show promises camera tricks, projections, model environments, all in addition to the live acting, meaning it will certainly be a visual treat.

HER Productions is returning to The Dukes in style with three productions across the course of this season. First is an adaptation of Noel Coward’s play Private Lives which will be performed from Tuesday 24th February to Saturday 28th February. Then from Tuesday 21nd April to Thursday 23rd April its production The Angry Brigade will be on stage.

When it hits summer, William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night will be performed from Friday 19th June to Sunday 21nd June. This is HER Productions’ latest work in its tradition of retelling a Shakespeare story through an all female and non-binary cast.

In March, Blackeyed Theatre is transporting us to 1901 London with its new adventure show Sherlock Homes: The Hunt for Moriarty from Tuesday 10th March to Saturday 14th March.

Shortly after this is Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds production of And Then Come the Nightjars. This will be performed from Tuesday 24th March to Saturday 28th March and is described as a funny play about a West County farm struggling to survive the 2001 Foot and Mouth pandemic.

Moving into April, there are two theatrical productions. First is Northern Stage’s performance of I, Daniel Blake from Tuesday 14th April to Saturday 18th April. This stage adaptation of the award-winning film explores the harsh reality of life when the political system is firmly against you.

In the iconic The Dukes Moor Space theatre, there will be a one night only showing of Soaked on Saturday 25th April. This La’al Marra Production presents a witty exploration of the impact excessive drinking can have on relationships.

On Friday 15th May, Emmerson & Ward perform its latest play Rum. This production is partnered with Andy’s Man Club, a men’s suicide prevention charity with the play delving into the topics of mental health, addiction and masculinity.

Comedy legends

Alongside these theatre productions, The Dukes is hosting several amazing award-winning comedians.

First, performing at Aston Hall (Lancaster Town Hall) is icon Ruby Wax with her show Ruby Wax: Absolutely Famous on Tuesday 7th April.

Rob Auton, with his debut narrative show CAN, will be performing on Friday 10th April. Less than a week later is Getting Triggy With It: Matt Parker Does the Maths on Thursday 16th April.

Taskmaster fans are in for a treat as two previous contestants will perform at The Dukes this season. Recent contestant Phil Ellis will be performing on Saturday 25th April in his show Phil Ellis: Bath Mat. Fellow season 20 contestant Ania Magliano will be at The Dukes on Friday 8th May for her show Ania Magliano: Peach Fuzz.

Other performances

On Thursday 30th April, The Cabaret Geek present a celebration of the icon Victoria Wood in Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood, which features many of her much-loved songs.

For the competitive people out there, WIFI Wars will have two performances at The Dukes on Saturday 23rd May. This is an award-winning interactive show where the entire audience compete against each other individually and in teams.

Lastly, The Dukes legendary Park Show returns and this year it’s Robin Hood, which will be performed at Williamson Park from Friday 17th July to Sunday 23rd August.

Tickets for The Dukes’ shows can be purchased here.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.