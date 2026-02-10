Lancaster University professor’s chilling audiobook series is voiced by an acclaimed actress

The winner of multiple British Soap Awards narrates the new five-part series

Professor Jenn Ashworth has released a gothic audiobook series titled The White Lady of Morecambe.

This five-part series is voiced by acclaimed actress Julie Hesmondhalgh, winner of multiple British Soap Awards and a nominee for the National Film awards.

The series is available to listen to on BBC for those who missed the release.

The White Lady of Morecambe is described by Jenn as a “folk-horror eco-gothic near future ghost story mash up set in an imagined version of my beloved Morecambe.”

The series contains five episodes titled The Drowned Shore, The Undertow, King Tide Night, The Burning Tide, and What Remained. The episodes are just under 14 minutes long, making them a short yet gripping night-time listen perfect for fans of the gothic, crime and thrillers.

As a professor at Lancaster University, residing in Lancaster, Jenn’s depiction of a futuristic Morecambe bay is chilling yet intriguing, especially to a local listener.

The story follows cafe-owner Helen, her daughter Ruby and old friend Margery. Morecambe bay’s coastline is threatened by the severe tides and the three refuse to resettle inland, clinging to hope and superstition. Featuring brutal tides, spooky descriptions of the town and the supernatural, the bleak month of February is the ideal time to listen to this audiobook.

Jenn’s Career

Jenn was born in Preston and studied at Cambridge and Manchester. She worked as a librarian in a prison before becoming a professor of writing at Lancaster University.

Jenn currently teaches undergraduate modules in creative non-fiction, long fiction and MA modules in the personal essay and the novel. She is also currently an editor for Goldsmiths Press.

Jenn released A Kind of Intimacy in 2009 and won a Betty Trask Award. The publication of her second, Cold Light (Sceptre, 2011) lead to her appearance on to BBC’s The Culture Show as one of the UK’s twelve best new writers. In 2019 she was shortlisted for the Gordon Burn Prize for her memoir-in-essays, Notes Made While Falling.

Jenn’s audiobook is her latest release and the first jump towards a new journey in audio-media.

Julie Hesmondhalgh

The voice of Julie Hesmondhalgh adds a familiar northern accent to the audiobook for local listeners. She immerses listeners in to the surroundings of the Northern beach town, whilst narrating the gripping tale.

Julie is known for her roles in popular TV shows such as Coronation Street, Broadchurch, Happy Valley, The Pact and Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

Julie’s role in voicing the audiobook and its support from the BBC is exciting news for students and locals to the Lancaster and Morecambe area.

A creative writing and film undergraduate told The Lancaster Tab: “It’s motivating and rewarding to be taught by someone who’s success is evident. It makes me feel hopeful for my career in writing”.

