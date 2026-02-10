Dinner is so last year! Here’s what to watch at Exeter cinemas for Valentine’s Day 2026

3 hours ago

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and choosing a film for a cinema date is harder than it should be.

Whether you’re looking for something passionate, quietly romantic, or comedic, here are the films worth booking tickets for. Consider this your sign to let the cinema do the planning.

Wuthering Heights

For those drawn to romance at its most intense, Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Emily Brontë’s “Wuthering Heights” is the one to watch. Starring Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie, with a score by Charli XCX, this highly anticipated romance promises heightened emotions and an unapologetically fiery take on love.

It’s bold, unexpected, and unafraid to divide opinions, which only makes it more exciting to experience on the big screen! Critics have praised its reimagining of the classic novel, particularly its portrayal of Victorian passion through a modern lens. Why not embrace the drama this Valentine’s Day?

Hamnet

Yet not all Valentine’s Day romances need to be loud. Hamnet, the Oscar-nominated drama directed by Chloé Zhao, focuses on love shaped by grief and devotion. It is emotional, restrained, and moving. Rather than following a traditional love story, the film explores how love endures through loss, memory, and silence.

Don’t expect hearts and fireworks as this captures raw emotion, creating an unforgettable watch. There is mystery, tragedy, and a deep connection with nature. It’s the kind of Shakespearean twist that makes you hold your partner’s hand just a little tighter. If you’re after something tender, haunting but beautifully touching, this one is a must see.

Is this thing on?

However, sometimes the best romances are the ones that make you laugh. Director Bradley Cooper’s Is This Thing On? leans into the comedy and playfulness of relationships, where nothing is as expected. There is chaos, messiness, but also charm and plenty of heart.

This is for those who want a watch that doesn’t take itself too seriously and keeps things light this Valentine’s Day. The story unfolds naturally, making it an easy, feel-good watch: The kind you can settle into without overthinking. Perfect for sharing a few laughs with someone special, it’s guaranteed to keep you entertained and smiling throughout.

Marty Supreme

If you’re looking to skip the romance for something high-energy and exciting, Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme is well worth a ticket. Set in the constantly buzzing New York City, the film thrives on fast pacing and barely contained chaos. As a thrilling sports drama, Marty Supreme never slows down and is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

While perhaps an unconventional choice for Valentine’s Day, Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Mouser is far from the ideal boyfriend, which only adds to the fun. If anything, his character is a guaranteed confidence boost for anyone watching with their partner! It might not be romantic, but it’s engaging, funny, and impossible to get bored with.

Happy watching and happy Valentine’s Day!

