‘Fever is better than TP’: We asked Exeter University students for their unpopular opinions

We’re at the point in the year where the Freshers’ have had enough time to form opinions about Exeter Uni, and the returners have had enough time to either change or re-affirm their thoughts from the previous years.

Whether it’s about shops, clubs or study spaces, everyone’s probably got their preference already. The Exeter Tab asked for people’s unpopular opinions about Exeter, and the responses did not disappoint.

“I don’t get the Pret hype”

Prior to coming here, I remember seeing cute TikToks, articles and posts about the Forum Pret, especially when people were fan-girling over Scott, the Pret guy. As a northerner though, I am much more of a Greggs girlie so, I guess I agree!

“Cardiac Hill isn’t too bad!”

Look, Cardiac Hill definitely lives up to its name. People warned me about how hilly Exeter is, and my Mancunian self thought, “Oh, I can take on the challenge.” Then, Cardiac Hill whipped me sideways and proved me wrong. I admire anyone who can jog up that hill, because four steps takes the life out of me.

“Law Library is overrated, it’s too loud and I can never focus”

I have to agree, the downstairs library is quite loud – especially during deadline season – hence why I go at the late hours.

“Fever is better than TP”

TP is cool (I can almost never get a Wednesday ticket) but Fever is definitely under-appreciated! My first clubbing experience was at Fever, where I had a good yap with so many strangers, so the vibes were definitely top notch.

“Impy is rubbish if you don’t go in the summer”

Impy does seem to be the go-to spot, but to each their own. It’s definitely great in the summer, both in experience and aesthetic.

“East Park is overrated/New Laf is nicer than East Park”

East Park is cute and good for people with high budgets. As a former resident of New Lafrowda, I will say I miss my double bed and accessible en-suite.

“Downstairs TP > upstairs TP”

Upstairs TP is definitely worth the hype it gets, but downstairs is cute and aesthetically pleasing. Plus, outdoor TP deserves appreciation!

“Vaults is the best club”

An Exeter graduate who came to a sports social once said: “If you like Vaults, you would have definitely like Unit 1.” Is this a sign to ignore the negative opinions and give Vaults a second chance?

“EGB isn’t that good”

Considering the fact that EGB gets so much hype and tickets sell out fast, this response surprised me. Did it not meet expectations?

“Reed Hall area is super under-appreciated”

Right? It’s so pretty, no wonder it’s used as a wedding venue, as well as for other events. I highly recommend sitting on a bench there and reading a book or just relaxing and taking a breather, it’s very refreshing.

