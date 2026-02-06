The Tab

‘Fever is better than TP’: We asked Exeter University students for their unpopular opinions

Is Vaults making a comeback?

Gabriella Kangombe | Opinion

We’re at the point in the year where the Freshers’ have had enough time to form opinions about Exeter Uni, and the returners have had enough time to either change or re-affirm their thoughts from the previous years.

Whether it’s about shops, clubs or study spaces, everyone’s probably got their preference already. The Exeter Tab asked for people’s unpopular opinions about Exeter, and the responses did not disappoint.

“I don’t get the Pret hype”

Prior to coming here, I remember seeing cute TikToks, articles and posts about the Forum Pret, especially when people were fan-girling over Scott, the Pret guy. As a northerner though, I am much more of a Greggs girlie so, I guess I agree!

“Cardiac Hill isn’t too bad!”

Look, Cardiac Hill definitely lives up to its name. People warned me about how hilly Exeter is, and my Mancunian self thought, “Oh, I can take on the challenge.Then, Cardiac Hill whipped me sideways and proved me wrong. I admire anyone who can jog up that hill, because four steps takes the life out of me.

“Law Library is overrated, it’s too loud and I can never focus”

I have to agree, the downstairs library is quite loud – especially during deadline season – hence why I go at the late hours.

“Fever is better than TP”

TP is cool (I can almost never get a Wednesday ticket) but Fever is definitely under-appreciated! My first clubbing experience was at Fever, where I had a good yap with so many strangers, so the vibes were definitely top notch.

“Impy is rubbish if you don’t go in the summer”

Impy does seem to be the go-to spot, but to each their own. It’s definitely great in the summer, both in experience and aesthetic.

“East Park is overrated/New Laf is nicer than East Park”

East Park is cute and good for people with high budgets. As a former resident of New Lafrowda, I will say I miss my double bed and accessible en-suite.

“Downstairs TP > upstairs TP”

Upstairs TP is definitely worth the hype it gets, but downstairs is cute and aesthetically pleasing. Plus, outdoor TP deserves appreciation!

“Vaults is the best club”

An Exeter graduate who came to a sports social once said: “If you like Vaults, you would have definitely like Unit 1.” Is this a sign to ignore the negative opinions and give Vaults a second chance?

“EGB isn’t that good”

Considering the fact that EGB gets so much hype and tickets sell out fast, this response surprised me. Did it not meet expectations?

“Reed Hall area is super under-appreciated”

Right? It’s so pretty, no wonder it’s used as a wedding venue, as well as for other events. I highly recommend sitting on a bench there and reading a book or just relaxing and taking a breather, it’s very refreshing.

Gabriella Kangombe | Opinion
Kristen Stewart reveals she feels ‘haunted’ by Princess Diana, after playing her in biopic

Hebe Hancock

‘I can cry about her at any moment’

Amy from MAFS UK has had a hair transplant

Amy from MAFS UK reveals she’s had a hair transplant with graphic videos from recovery

Hayley Soen

I’m a bit shook up

Nottingham students were sent on a scavenger hunt to find £1000 worth of hidden gift cards

Leah Jackson

The vouchers were hidden around Nottingham University and Nottingham Trent campuses

Who Anamaria Vartolomei is, as she’s spotted leaving hotel with Timothée Chalamet

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s a huge French it girl

Clue hidden in plain sight hints how Benedict will figure out who Sophie is in Bridgerton

Ellissa Bain

How did I miss this?!

Margot Robbie dragged for wearing dead woman’s hair bracelet, but the backstory is quite cool

Kieran Galpin

Wearing the replica has seen Margot branded ‘disrespectful’

Guys, it turns out Luke Thompson improvised THAT super steamy Bridgerton stairwell moment

Hebe Hancock

You know, with the fingers

Bridgerton star reveals real reason Lady Araminta kept Sophie around for years despite hating her

Suchismita Ghosh

Katie Leung has explained the real motive behind it

This is exactly who is smoking or vaping in the Love Island All Stars 2026 villa

Hayley Soen

Um, they’re all doing snus too?

Here’s how to get into your sporty fitness era for the new semester at Cardiff University

Maisie Cleall

Time to trade late-night essay marathons for actual marathons?

