The Tab

University of Cambridge expert sceptical of AI toy bears

Cambridge researcher questions the use of AI teddy bears for children

Giancarlo Mempouo | News

Emily Goodacre, a researcher at The University of Cambridge has raised concerns over the use of AI in children’s toys. 

As AI develops, it only makes logical sense that businesses look to implement AI in all manners of everyday goods. This new development has seen a new selection of AI toys, such as teddy bears that run on Open AI’s Chat GPT-4o.

These teddy bears work by letting children pick a theme for their AI bear, but there have been instances of these bears blurting out unrestricted content: The U.S. Public Interest Research Group Education Fund (PIRG) found AI toys to express disturbing material, one teddy bear going into explicit detail over sexual kinks, while another glorified instances of dying in battle from Norse mythology. Upon being approached for comment, PIRG said ‘AI toys rely on tech that is very new, basically unregulated and that […]  we’ve already found comes with real concerns. It’s clear there are a lot of questions around chatbots and kids we need to answer before the market takes off.’

This caused FoloToy to withdraw its ‘Kumma’ bear and other AI-enabled toys, with an internal safety audit occurring and OpenAI suspending the developer for violating its policy regarding under 18s. 

Aside from the current issues with safety, experts argue that even when working perfectly, ethically these AI toys should be discussed before  children are given free reign. 

Most Read

An old Kelly Brook survival film has resurfaced after I’m A Celeb, and it’s so NSFW

Aitch and Shona’s huge age gap revealed, as ‘jungle romance’ blossoms on I’m A Celeb

Katy Perry

Erm, why is Katy Perry suing a dying 85-year-old veteran for an insane amount of money?

Emily Goodacre, a researcher with the Centre for Research on Play in Education, Development and Learning at the University of Cambridge, has been studying AI-powered toys and their effect on long-term development. During an interview with Yahoo, Goodacre noted how teachers were concerned about the lack of true human social interaction, yet consistently made clear that the evidence was not conclusive either way, and that there were societal questions we should be asking.

She also highlighted the privacy concerns as the transcripts are sent to the parent’s phone. Goodacre argues that as a society we should be discussing the increased technology (from Alexa to Siri to these new toys) we have in our rooms and the decrease in privacy, and especially be considering the child’s perspective. 

These concerns with AI come against the backdrop of incidents such as AI therapy encouraging people to die by suicide and AI self-driving cars crashing into walls

This clear danger with AI is leading legislators in the US to consider pushing for AI regulation bills, however the UK government seems yet to have considered rushing its planned AI bills.

However, these AI teddy bears do not fit the standards for chatbots, and concerns about the extent to which legislation can protect against this new development. For example, legislation may require AI to remind the user that it is not human, or if dangerous topics come up, signpost the user to appropriate resources. These suggestions might be awkward to implement in a toy and calls for creative law-making to ensure all situations are covered. 

It remains to be seen whether AI has a place in the market of children’s toys, and these issues certainly need to be addressed. 

Featured Image Credit: NBC Connecticut 

Giancarlo Mempouo | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles
Latest

University of Cambridge expert sceptical of AI toy bears

Giancarlo Mempouo

Cambridge researcher questions the use of AI teddy bears for children

My dad is terminally ill: Navigating grief at Exeter Uni and what I’ve learned

Abigail Barrow

In honour of National Grief Awareness Week — because grief isn’t always after the loss

New Sheffield Students’ Union president announced following by-election

Sam Burton

The role has been vacant since August

tom read wilson i'm a celeb

Everything I’m A Celeb’s Tom Read Wilson has spilled about his mysterious dating life

Claudia Cox

He has a ‘serial dater’ phase

Stranger Things

Seasons one to five: Pictures and ages of the Stranger Things cast show how much they’ve changed

Kieran Galpin

Eleven is literally 47 in season five

Forget the jungle: These things in KCL students’ halls are worse than being on I’m a Celeb

Katherine Chambers

If only you could end the trial of accommodation horrors when they begin

Watch as Leeds student faints mid lecture – and the whole thing is recorded and posted online

Lucy McLaughlin

‘When I thought uni couldn’t get worse’

Here’s a full rundown of exactly what reading week looks like for a typical Leeds student

Kayley Lincoln

Hopefully this makes you feel better about yourself

bonnie

The OnlyFans girlies are all doing nasty things Down Under, and the pics and clips are extreme

Kieran Galpin

Has Australia not got enough to deal with? Snakes, spiders, and now Bonnie ‘barely legal’ Blue

These hidden meanings in Wicked: For Good are so subtle most people completely miss them

Romilly Goddard

That’s the best dressed monkey I’ve ever seen

University of Cambridge expert sceptical of AI toy bears

Giancarlo Mempouo

Cambridge researcher questions the use of AI teddy bears for children

My dad is terminally ill: Navigating grief at Exeter Uni and what I’ve learned

Abigail Barrow

In honour of National Grief Awareness Week — because grief isn’t always after the loss

New Sheffield Students’ Union president announced following by-election

Sam Burton

The role has been vacant since August

tom read wilson i'm a celeb

Everything I’m A Celeb’s Tom Read Wilson has spilled about his mysterious dating life

Claudia Cox

He has a ‘serial dater’ phase

Stranger Things

Seasons one to five: Pictures and ages of the Stranger Things cast show how much they’ve changed

Kieran Galpin

Eleven is literally 47 in season five

Forget the jungle: These things in KCL students’ halls are worse than being on I’m a Celeb

Katherine Chambers

If only you could end the trial of accommodation horrors when they begin

Watch as Leeds student faints mid lecture – and the whole thing is recorded and posted online

Lucy McLaughlin

‘When I thought uni couldn’t get worse’

Here’s a full rundown of exactly what reading week looks like for a typical Leeds student

Kayley Lincoln

Hopefully this makes you feel better about yourself

bonnie

The OnlyFans girlies are all doing nasty things Down Under, and the pics and clips are extreme

Kieran Galpin

Has Australia not got enough to deal with? Snakes, spiders, and now Bonnie ‘barely legal’ Blue

These hidden meanings in Wicked: For Good are so subtle most people completely miss them

Romilly Goddard

That’s the best dressed monkey I’ve ever seen