What’s going on with Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton’s relationship outside of Stranger Things?

To make things even wilder, the stunt doubles of Nancy and Jonathan are also dating off-screen

Esther Knowles | Entertainment

After Nancy and Jonathan’s extremely ambiguous break-up scene in Stranger Things Season 5 Vol. 2, the Duffer Brothers have finally confirmed the end of their relationship. Amazing news for any die-hard Nancy and Steve stans. 

Fortunately, the same can’t be said for Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton’s relationship, which has been going strong since 2017. 

So here’s a rundown of everything that’s happened since the pair started going out (as well as an update on the relationship between their stunt doubles). 

When did Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton start dating?

As you probably guessed, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton’s relationship began after the two met on the set of Netflix’s Stranger Things in 2015. 

They had instant chemistry. According to a GQ interview with Matt Duffer, one of the show’s creators: “That first audition, we did a chemistry read with [Charlie and] Natalia, and sparks were flying”.

When the show premiered in July 2016, their feelings for each other were abundantly clear and fans were quick to guess what was really going on. 

In 2017, Natalia and Charlie were spotted at the Los Angeles International Airport after attending the Golden Globes together, adding even more fuel to fire on the dating rumours. 

How did they make it official?

While they were initially very secretive about their relationship, it wasn’t long before they were posting each other on Instagram.

In September 2016, Charlie posted a picture from a trip to Menorca, which included Natalia alongside another friend. Later that month, Natalia shared a solo photo of Charlie with multiple birds, jokingly congratulating him on his “new one man show Stranger Wings”.

But it wasn’t until 2018 that Natalia first opened up about her relationship with Charlie in an interview with US Weekly. She joked: “He’s alright I guess. He doesn’t mess up our scenes too much!”, before clarifying, “No, he’s great”.

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton’s relationship in 2025

Despite battling break-up rumours in 2022, the pair are now going stronger than ever. While they tend to keep their relationship private, Heaton recently opened up about what it is like to work with Natalia. 

In a Wonderland magazine cover story, he said: “It’s been a gift to work with my best friend […] To be able to have a shared experience with your partner about the anxiety when you don’t get a job – I know what that feels like, she knows what that feels like.”

Their stunt doubles are also dating

As if Natalia and Charlie dating in real life isn’t enough for fans to obsess over, their stunt doubles Jessica Morgan Hill and Trevor Jenkins are also an item. The pair met on the set of the hit Netflix show and have since fallen in love and even gotten married. 

I wonder how many more off-screen relationships will blossom from the cast of Stranger Things.

