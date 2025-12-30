‘F**king loser’: One of the Stranger Things cast just dragged Chappell Roan, and people are angry

The most unproblematic character just got hella messy

6 hours ago

In a jarring crossover event no one saw coming, one of the Stranger Things cast members seemingly dragged Chappell Roan and her comments about the late Brigitte Bardot.

Following the death of the French actress and singer, criminally online Chappell Roan confessed that Red Wine Supernova was inspired by her. People criticised Chappell almost immediately, referencing Brigitte Bardot’s history of homophobia, racism, and bigotry.

In the backtrack of the century, Chappell then posted: “Holy sh*t, I did not know all that insane shit Ms. Bardot stood for. I do not condone this. Very disappointing to learn.”

Many people didn’t believe that Chappell wasn’t aware of the late icon’s controversial past, including a member of the Stranger Things cast, it seems.

Chappell Roan shares follow-up story after deleting Brigitte Bardot tribute post: “Holy shit i did not know all that insane shit Ms. Bardot stood for obvs I do not condone this. very disappointing to learn.” pic.twitter.com/ByacETSPnv — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 29, 2025

Mr Clarke’s hilarious response to Chappell Roan’s Brigitte Bardot drama

Randy Havens has starred in every season of Stranger Things as Mr Clarke, a teacher at the school who often unpacks central themes in the show. In season five, he was the one to introduce the wormhole concept to the audience.

He’s been a bit messy on Instagram as of late, and he responded to Chappell Roan’s Brigitte Bardot controversy by replicating her explanation with a Stranger Things twist.

In all caps, he wrote: “Holy sh*t I did not know all that insane sh*t the Demogorgon stood for. Obvs I do not condone this. This is very disappointing to learn.”

I didn’t know Mr Clark got down like that, but apparently, stan Twitter was not pleased by the Chappell Roan slight.

i didnt know this was happening😭 pic.twitter.com/kXmHYyTWJ2 — claire (@bylercuddling) December 30, 2025

“Oh this f*cking loser,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Someone pr train him please omfg.”

“Trying to have fun but I can’t help but notice how misogyny bleeds through the cracks of everyday society,” someone else wrote.

“Please god take all Chappell Roan’s pain, double it and give it to Stranger Things fans,” another added.

Apparently, Twitter can’t take some mild shade.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix/Chappell Roan