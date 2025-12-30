Here’s what happened to FaZe Clan, after Rug leaves and Banks announces ‘the end’

6 hours ago

FaZe Clan have been a huge group of gamers for over fifteen years now, but after FaZe Rug announced he’s leaving and FaZe Banks said it’s “over”, it looks like it’s coming to an end. Here’s what actually happened.

Originally starting off as a Call Of Duty gaming group back in 2010, FaZe Clan have expanded into a professional Esports team and content creators. They’ve had loads of members join and leave over the years, but as of 2024, they had 14 core members, including FaZe Rug and FaZe Banks.

FaZe Rug recently announced he’s leaving the clan

As one of the founding members, FaZe Rug is a really core member of the group. He isn’t a competitive esports player, but regularly creates gaming content and has even started his own sweets company.

In the days after Christmas, many FaZe members started announcing their departure from the group, indulging Adapt, Lacy, Apex and Swagg. After these massive losses, FaZe Rug announced his own plans to exit the group on a statement shared on both X and Instagram.

“Officially left @FaZeClan,” he said. “This one hurts. After 13 years, I’ve decided to part ways with FaZe. Very grateful for everyone who’s been part of this journey, and the people who became family along the way. FaZe will forever be part of my legacy, but now the new chapter begins.”

Now, FaZe Banks is saying it’s ‘the end’ of FaZe

Ricky Bengston, who is known online as FaZeBanks, has been involved in FaZe from the very beginning as a co-founder, and is one of the most popular members of the group.

In a recent tweet, he addressed the wave of FaZe members leaving.

“This is the end of @FaZeClan,” he said. “I wish you guys could see my heart. I’m sorry to everyone I let down, sincerely. I really tried my best. Wishing everyone involved a happy, healthy & successful life moving forward. It’s over. I give up. I quit. Amen.”

Banks left the FaZe Clan several months ago to pursue other career goals. He’s recently been dragged back into Clan drama after PlaqueBoyMax made a statement accusing Banks of several things.

The official Faze X account has responded to claims that the group is over, saying: “It’s heartbreaking to see this era of FaZe come to a close. It’s beyond tragic the way it all ended, it’s been an emotional few days.”

The statement continued: “FaZe eSports has always operated as a separate entity, nothing on that side will change. Rather it will become our main focus moving forward.”

So, it looks like FaZe Clan is going back to its original focus of esports, as most of the content creators in the group have all left.

Featured image via YouTube