‘She’s quite serious’: Students reveal what Traitors star and Warwick uni tutor Jade is like

Apparently Jade is being ‘true to herself’ in the game

Esther Knowles | Features

Can you imagine what it would be like to have your tutor star in The Traitors? Well, for some lucky Warwick students, that is actually a reality.

While Jade Scott is gaining traction as a prominent faithful in The Traitors castle, in her normal life, she is a PhD student at the University of Warwick. 

Jade is currently conducting research into women’s health and pregnancy and she also supervises some undergraduate students. 

Speaking to the BBC, two Warwick students shared what it is really like to have Jade as their lab assessor.

via BBC

Third year student Ethan Jessamy suggested that Jade’s impressive “work ethic” could help her succeed on The Traitors

He explained: “She seems quite serious, quite focused, because she’s the assessor in the labs. When she comes around and she helps us and she’s always observing and that. So that could play into her favour a little bit”. 

Jenny Gauchan, another of Jade’s students, said the way she acts on the show is very similar to how she is in real life, revealing: “she stays true to herself. And she’s not afraid to say what she wants to say at the same time. So, I think that would be helpful”. 

Ethan admitted he is rooting for Jade to win The Traitors and believes it could be great publicity for the university. 

He said: “I mean, it would be nice, yeah, someone, you know, around campus, you know, Warwick, one, somebody’s won the Traitors, yeah, that’d be amazing”.

Could the next winner of The Traitors be a Warwick student? We’ll have to wait and see.

