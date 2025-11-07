Stop what you’re doing, because The Nottingham Tab is officially hiring for a News Editor

35 mins ago

It’s time to stop what you’re doing, because The Nottingham Tab is officially hiring for a new News Editor.

For those looking to pursue a career in journalism, this is an invaluable opportunity to write for an audience of thousands of monthly readers, and previous editors and contributors have gone on to work for the BBC, The Telegraph, Vogue, ITV, the Guardian and more.

As News Editor, you’ll get the chance to gain experience in interviewing, investigations and attending different events, from restaurant openings to local fashion shows.

It doesn’t matter what degree you do or what year you’re in, because you’ll receive training from experienced editors and journalists at The Tab HQ ahead of the next academic year.

Editors are also able to write commissions for our national site, which receives over seven million monthly viewers, as well as attend events at our London HQ.

All you need is to be a student at either Nottingham Trent University, or the University of Nottingham, and be passionate about uncovering news.

All of the Nottingham Tab’s student roles are voluntary, and you’ll attend weekly meetings with the rest of the editorial team to help plan the news agenda and stay up-to-date about all things Notts.

What does the role of News Editor involve?

Being a News Editor is one of the most exciting roles you can have in campus journalism. You’ll be responsible for keeping your ear to the ground and finding out all the latest news scoops in and around Nottingham.

News is incredibly fast-paced so when a story surfaces, you need to have the ability to work efficiently and quickly to get it published.

You’ll be leading the news content for The Notts Tab, writing weekly articles and supporting the Editor-in Chief with edits. You’ll also be commissioning stories out to a team of student writers, who you’ll be guiding through the writing process.

The roles aren’t black and white, so you’ll sometimes help out with features too.