Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

They look so different

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

The second part of the Wicked film, Wicked: For Good, is finally out this week, and people are talking about how much the cast have all changed once again.

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh specifically look completely different to how they did before the first movie came out.

Here are some side-by-side pictures that show the cast transformations from before Wicked starting filming to now, with only a few years in between them.

Ariana Grande

Left – David Fisher/Shutterstock. Right – Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock.

Ariana Grande has had the biggest transformation of all. The first photo shows her in January 2020 at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, while the second is at the most recent Wicked: For Good premiere in New York.

She responded to comments about her body on TikTok in 2023, saying the body everyone is comparing her to was the “unhealthiest version” of her, when she was on a lot of antidepressants, drinking a lot and eating badly. She claimed that while she may have looked “what you consider healthy,” it wasn’t actually “healthy” for her.

“I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what. If you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is. Healthy, unhealthy, big, small, sexy, not sexy… we just shouldn’t. We should really work towards not doing that as much. There are many different kinds of beautiful, there are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful,” she added.

Cynthia Erivo

Left – Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock. Right – Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock.

Three couples were together at MAFS UK 2025 reunion, but their statuses are very different now

selling sunset cast chrishell definitely not in season ten then chelsea and emma who maybe would be in a season 10

Confirmed: Every Selling Sunset agent who definitely will or won’t return for a season 10

From most to least: How many houses each Selling The OC agent has *actually* sold

Cynthia Erivo has changed a lot since before Wicked too. The first image is when she attended the Oscars in February 2020, while the second shows the actress on the red carpet at the Lacma Art+Film Gala in November 2025.

In 2022, she told PEOPLE she works out every day, but said she didn’t have a desire to change her body: “I like my body as it is and I workout to make sure that it’s taken care of both inside and out. Really, there are no particular goals. It’s just to maintain what I have already and keep bettering it.”

Michelle Yeoh

Left – Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock. Right – Gregory Pace/Shutterstock.

It’s not just Cynthia and Ariana, either. Michelle Yeoh aka Madame Morrible has had a huge transformation. The left photo shows her at the National Board of Review Gala in January 2019, while the right is from the Wicked: For Good Premiere in New York this month.

“Before I even get out of bed, I start meditating and I do my mantra,” the 63-year-old told the Los Angeles Times in 2022. “I wake my body up slowly. I’ve had injuries over the years, so I have to rectify them.”

Featured image by: David Fisher/Shutterstock and Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

The three major reasons why Wicked: For Good has got such worse reviews than the first film

Cynthia Erivo final conversation father

‘It did hurt’: Cynthia Erivo shares brutal final conversation with father before he abandoned her

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

