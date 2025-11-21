Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

2 hours ago

The second part of the Wicked film, Wicked: For Good, is finally out this week, and people are talking about how much the cast have all changed once again.

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh specifically look completely different to how they did before the first movie came out.

Here are some side-by-side pictures that show the cast transformations from before Wicked starting filming to now, with only a few years in between them.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has had the biggest transformation of all. The first photo shows her in January 2020 at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, while the second is at the most recent Wicked: For Good premiere in New York.

She responded to comments about her body on TikTok in 2023, saying the body everyone is comparing her to was the “unhealthiest version” of her, when she was on a lot of antidepressants, drinking a lot and eating badly. She claimed that while she may have looked “what you consider healthy,” it wasn’t actually “healthy” for her.

“I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what. If you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is. Healthy, unhealthy, big, small, sexy, not sexy… we just shouldn’t. We should really work towards not doing that as much. There are many different kinds of beautiful, there are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful,” she added.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo has changed a lot since before Wicked too. The first image is when she attended the Oscars in February 2020, while the second shows the actress on the red carpet at the Lacma Art+Film Gala in November 2025.

In 2022, she told PEOPLE she works out every day, but said she didn’t have a desire to change her body: “I like my body as it is and I workout to make sure that it’s taken care of both inside and out. Really, there are no particular goals. It’s just to maintain what I have already and keep bettering it.”

Michelle Yeoh

It’s not just Cynthia and Ariana, either. Michelle Yeoh aka Madame Morrible has had a huge transformation. The left photo shows her at the National Board of Review Gala in January 2019, while the right is from the Wicked: For Good Premiere in New York this month.

“Before I even get out of bed, I start meditating and I do my mantra,” the 63-year-old told the Los Angeles Times in 2022. “I wake my body up slowly. I’ve had injuries over the years, so I have to rectify them.”

Featured image by: David Fisher/Shutterstock and Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock