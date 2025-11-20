The Tab
‘It did hurt’: Cynthia Erivo shares brutal final conversation with father before he abandoned her

It left her feeling ‘closed off’

Suchismita Ghosh

With Wicked: For Good finally releasing in cinemas tomorrow, Cynthia Erivo has been speaking a lot about her work, but one of the stories she’s shared lately was about her final conversation with her estranged father, a moment she’s carried since she was 16.

Cynthia wrote about the encounter in her memoir Simply More, and spoke about it again on the We Can Do Hard Things podcast. She explained that her father had never been “permanently” in her life, but he did always pay for her card to travel to and from school. When she was 16, that suddenly changed.

What was their last conversation about?

While they were at a London Underground station, he told her he didn’t want to pay for her transit pass anymore. Cynthia said she became angry and overwhelmed.

She recalled not knowing how to “not lose her sh*t.” She said that she told him, “This one thing you have to do. I don’t understand why you’re not doing it right now.”

A ticket officer stepped in during the argument and told her she “shouldn’t talk to her father like that”. She immediately responded, “You need to be quiet, this has nothing to do with you, you have no idea what is happening here.”

After some back and forth, her dad said, “I’ll get the travel cards, but I don’t want to see you again.”

He bought the cards, walked away in the opposite direction, and Cynthia was left in shock. She said, “I didn’t realise it would hurt as much, and it did hurt.”

Still crying, she got on the train going the wrong way. When she turned back to head in the right direction, she saw her father again, and he walked past her “like he’s never met me before.”

So, have they spoken since?

via YouTube

Since that day, they have only seen each other twice, once when she was 25 and again when she was 35, both times at weddings. They didn’t speak on either occasion.

Cynthia said the estrangement left her feeling closed off. She stopped asking for help, did most things on her own, and pushed people away because she assumed they would leave.

Through therapy, she’s learned that someone leaving doesn’t automatically mean they are abandoning you. Sometimes it’s simply part of their own path and doesn’t mean everyone else will do the same.

In Simply More, she writes that she now understands her father “was never meant to be a dad.”

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

