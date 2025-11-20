The Tab

Here’s what’s going on with *that* viral picture of Ariana Grande that’s got people worried

I’ve seen it everywhere

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

A picture of Ariana Grande is currently going viral all around social media and causing concerns. Some people are saying it’s edited, and others are saying it isn’t – here’s what’s really going on.

Right, is *that* picture of Ariana Grande real or fake?

This Ariana Grande Wicked For Good promo picture has been stirring a lot of conversation. It’s from the New York premiere of Wicked For Good, and shows Ariana looking extremely thin, with her veins visibly sticking out. Many people on social media are expressing concern for Ariana’s physical health, comparing older photos of the singer to how she has looked during the Wicked For Good promotional tour.

“Whoever is saying this is normal is a part of the problem,” one tweet said. 
However, it’s been exposed that this viral picture is actually edited. In the edited picture, Ariana’s butterfly tattoo on her arm is missing, and the veins on her arms are made to look way more visible. But even the people who know it’s edited are still concerned for the singer’s health.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Most Read

Three couples were together at MAFS UK 2025 reunion, but their statuses are very different now

selling sunset cast chrishell definitely not in season ten then chelsea and emma who maybe would be in a season 10

Confirmed: Every Selling Sunset agent who definitely will or won’t return for a season 10

From most to least: How many houses each Selling The OC agent has *actually* sold

“I know that picture was edited because Ariana has a tattoo on her arm, but seriously… just look at the difference between these two photos. Ariana genuinely looks like she needs help. This doesn’t look normal at all,” said one person, comparing pictures of Ariana from 2016 to now.

Ariana has already addressed people making comments about her body

Ariana addressed the concerns about her body two years ago, in a TikTok on her personal account.

“I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies,” she said. “We should really work towards not doing that as much.”

@arianagrande

♬ original sound – arianagrande

She continued: “There are many different ways to look healthy. I know personally for me, the body you have been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly.”

During the Wicked For Good press tour, there’s been lots of conversations online about how different Ariana, Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh all look since filming started for the first Wicked film. Besides Ariana, none of the actresses have spoken publicly about their transformations.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image by Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

More on: Ariana Grande Celebrity Wicked
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Ariana Grande

Why are Ethan Slater and Ariana so cold to each other in public? An insider has spilt the deets

dorothy wicked for good actor bethany weaver

Dorothy in Wicked: For Good is revealed as a really random actor – but there’s a deep reason

Ariana Grande Cynthia Erivo Wicked press

The bizarre reason why Ariana Grande isn’t doing Wicked press after Cynthia was unwell

Latest

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming