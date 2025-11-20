Here’s what’s going on with *that* viral picture of Ariana Grande that’s got people worried
A picture of Ariana Grande is currently going viral all around social media and causing concerns. Some people are saying it’s edited, and others are saying it isn’t – here’s what’s really going on.
Right, is *that* picture of Ariana Grande real or fake?
This Ariana Grande Wicked For Good promo picture has been stirring a lot of conversation. It’s from the New York premiere of Wicked For Good, and shows Ariana looking extremely thin, with her veins visibly sticking out. Many people on social media are expressing concern for Ariana’s physical health, comparing older photos of the singer to how she has looked during the Wicked For Good promotional tour.
Ariana has already addressed people making comments about her body
“I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies,” she said. “We should really work towards not doing that as much.”
She continued: “There are many different ways to look healthy. I know personally for me, the body you have been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly.”
During the Wicked For Good press tour, there’s been lots of conversations online about how different Ariana, Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh all look since filming started for the first Wicked film. Besides Ariana, none of the actresses have spoken publicly about their transformations.
Featured image by Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock