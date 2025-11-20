Here’s what’s going on with *that* viral picture of Ariana Grande that’s got people worried

22 hours ago

A picture of Ariana Grande is currently going viral all around social media and causing concerns. Some people are saying it’s edited, and others are saying it isn’t – here’s what’s really going on.

Right, is *that* picture of Ariana Grande real or fake?

This Ariana Grande Wicked For Good promo picture has been stirring a lot of conversation. It’s from the New York premiere of Wicked For Good, and shows Ariana looking extremely thin, with her veins visibly sticking out. Many people on social media are expressing concern for Ariana’s physical health, comparing older photos of the singer to how she has looked during the Wicked For Good promotional tour.

“Whoever is saying this is normal is a part of the problem,” one tweet said.

However, it’s been exposed that this viral picture is actually edited. In the edited picture, Ariana’s butterfly tattoo on her arm is missing, and the veins on her arms are made to look way more visible. But even the people who know it’s edited are still concerned for the singer’s health.