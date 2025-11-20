The Tab
Why are Ethan Slater and Ariana so cold to each other in public? An insider has spilt the deets

Rumours of their breakup have been swirling for weeks

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

After a rather controversial origin story during the first Wicked film, the unique pairing of Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater has been strangely cold towards one another in public, with people naturally wondering if they’re still together.

This less-than-wicked story starts in 2018 when Ethan Slater married his childhood sweetheart, Lilly Jay. They welcomed a son in August 2022, just a few months ahead of filming for Wicked. Seven months into filming, Ariana broke things off with her husband, Dalton Gomez, with Ethan following suit just 10 days later. By the end of that month, rumours had started to spiral about Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande.

Though Ethan and Ariana continued to maintain that there was a two-month break between their divorces and surprise romance, Lilly said Ariana was “not a girl’s girl.”

Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande have been somewhat private about their lives ever since, and with the worldwide release of Wicked fast approaching, many have questioned whether they’re still together. Here’s what we know.

Ariana Grande

Credit: Instagram

Are Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater still together?

Despite the rumours surrounding their relationship, which include cancelling their wedding, people have questioned whether they’re still together. Don’t fear, folks, they are, which firmly negates the rumours that Ariana is dating Aaron-Taylor Johnson.

“They both have a lot going on, but their relationship is the real deal. They’re incredibly supportive of each other’s careers and so excited for everyone to see their new film,” a source told PEOPLE earlier this month.

Okay, so why are they a bit odd in public?

Now that we’ve covered that Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are still together, onto the real meat of the issue: Why do they do everything in their power to not appear as a couple in public?

“They were both at the ­Leicester Square premiere and the ­after-party at Brasserie Zedel but made sure they weren’t seen together,” a source told The Sun.

“Obviously, it fuels the ­speculation around them but they don’t want their relationship to play out in public. When Ariana left the after-party, she went back to her hotel suite. Not long after, Ethan was taken there and went up to see Ariana to spend time with her.

“They are aware of what is being said and it’s not easy for them but they’re doing the best they can to snatch some quiet moments when no one is watching.”

Ariana grande

Credit: Instagram

Just recently, after behaving in a manner that could be viewed as suspicious, another insider revealed why they weren’t pictured together at Wicked: For Good premieres. As it turns out, they were being affectionate and loving – just not when the cameras were around.

Multiple sources told TMZ that the celeb couple are “adamant they’re just private people and want the focus to be on their movie and not their private lives.”

Essentially, their insistence on not taking away attention from Wicked has sparked these split rumours. Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are still very much together.

Featured image credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock and Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

