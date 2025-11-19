The Tab

Exclusive Wicked: For Good screenings and merch at Vue Lancaster for NHS-based charity

Vue has planned multiple Wicked-themed events in preparation for the 20th November release day

| UPDATED
Grace Crossley | News

Vue Lancaster is running exclusive preview screenings of Wicked: For Good, as well as selling limited-edition merchandise, with all proceeds going to an NHS-based charity.

The special charity screening will run on Thursday 20th November at 11am, a day before the film is released worldwide, and is marked as a “Charity Screening” on the Vue website.

The exclusive showing is in partnership with MediCinema, which offers therapeutic cinema sessions across NHS hospitals nationwide.

One of the screenings available is the double feature, where dedicated fans can see both Wicked and Wicked: For Good back to back in the cinema. This will last for five hours and 45 minutes, running on 20th November at 5:30pm.

Magic seats will also be available in selected screenings of Wicked; when you book a seat for showings on either the 22nd or 28th November labelled “Magic Seat Screenings”, your seat will be entered into a draw and randomly chosen to win a Wicked-themed prize.

Some of the prizes on offer are signed and framed Wicked posters, Wicked-themed LEGO sets, LUSH body sprays from their new Wicked collab, and a Westfield shopping experience for two, including a one-night stay in a four-star hotel and £500 to spend at the shopping centre.

Vue will also be selling limited-edition Wicked-themed merchandise. They have already been selling gripper cups with Glinda and Elphaba toppers since 31st October, but new glitter cups, popcorn tins, and hot air balloon buckets will be available to purchase from 20th November.

Diane Edwards, general manager at Vue Lancaster, told the Lancaster Guardian: “After the spellbinding success of last year’s Wicked, we have high expectations for this star-studded conclusion.”

She added: “To mark the occasion, we’re treating audiences to an extra special experience at Vue with our exclusive merch, double bill feature and extra special Magic Seat Screenings.”

Tickets for Wicked: For Good are on sale now on the Vue website.

Featured image via Lancaster Vue and YouTube

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I'm A Celeb's Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

