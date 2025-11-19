Exclusive Wicked: For Good screenings and merch at Vue Lancaster for NHS-based charity

Vue has planned multiple Wicked-themed events in preparation for the 20th November release day

2 days ago | UPDATED 1 hour ago

Vue Lancaster is running exclusive preview screenings of Wicked: For Good, as well as selling limited-edition merchandise, with all proceeds going to an NHS-based charity.

The special charity screening will run on Thursday 20th November at 11am, a day before the film is released worldwide, and is marked as a “Charity Screening” on the Vue website.

The exclusive showing is in partnership with MediCinema, which offers therapeutic cinema sessions across NHS hospitals nationwide.

One of the screenings available is the double feature, where dedicated fans can see both Wicked and Wicked: For Good back to back in the cinema. This will last for five hours and 45 minutes, running on 20th November at 5:30pm.

Magic seats will also be available in selected screenings of Wicked; when you book a seat for showings on either the 22nd or 28th November labelled “Magic Seat Screenings”, your seat will be entered into a draw and randomly chosen to win a Wicked-themed prize.

Some of the prizes on offer are signed and framed Wicked posters, Wicked-themed LEGO sets, LUSH body sprays from their new Wicked collab, and a Westfield shopping experience for two, including a one-night stay in a four-star hotel and £500 to spend at the shopping centre.

Vue will also be selling limited-edition Wicked-themed merchandise. They have already been selling gripper cups with Glinda and Elphaba toppers since 31st October, but new glitter cups, popcorn tins, and hot air balloon buckets will be available to purchase from 20th November.

Diane Edwards, general manager at Vue Lancaster, told the Lancaster Guardian: “After the spellbinding success of last year’s Wicked, we have high expectations for this star-studded conclusion.”

She added: “To mark the occasion, we’re treating audiences to an extra special experience at Vue with our exclusive merch, double bill feature and extra special Magic Seat Screenings.”

Tickets for Wicked: For Good are on sale now on the Vue website.

Featured image via Lancaster Vue and YouTube