Breaking News: Lancaster University strikes confirmed for 27th and 28th November

The industrial action comes as part of the ‘action short of strike’ already taking place this month by members of the Lancaster UCU

2 hours ago

An announcement from the Lancaster branch of the University and College Union has confirmed that full strike action will take place on Thursday 27th and Friday 28th November “in a dispute over a threat to axe one in four staff”.

In their statement, Lancaster UCU said that the full strike “action comes after an overwhelming 88 per cent of UCU members who voted, backed strike action that will now take place on 27th and 28th November, with pickets at the main university entrance (opposite the sports centre) and the southwest entrance at Alexandra Park on both days.”

The strike action comes after the announcement of action short of strike that began on 10th November, ensuring that staff members are only working directly to their contract, which was voted for by 95 per cent of the Lancaster University and College Union (UCU).

Employees that are members of the Lancaster UCU have been instructed not to participate in voluntary activities or respond to emails outside of work hours during this period.

As part of ASOS, staff are also being instructed not to upload material from any sessions that will be cancelled due to the strikes at the end of this month.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “Strike action is a last re[s]ort for our members, but staff have been left no choice to protect Lancaster University from the devastating cuts management is attempting to inflict.”

She also criticised the university’s management, stating that “Management is relying on overly pessimistic figures and must now fully open the books and work with us to protect jobs and student provision here in Lancaster, rather than spending a fortune on vanity campuses on the other side of the world. If the university does not listen, it will face disruption on campus this month and the potential of more action in the new year.”

Lancaster University told The Lancaster Tab this week that its “model of working in partnership means that the University does not incur costs of buildings or infrastructure overseas”.

When The Lancaster Tab reached out for comment regarding the confirmed strikes, Lancaster University responded with: “The Lancaster branch of the University and Colleges Union (UCU) has today (November 13) announced that two days of strike action will take place at Lancaster University on Thursday 27th November and Friday 28th November.

“In the light of financial pressures impacting the whole UK university sector, including a decline in international student numbers, Lancaster University is having to make very difficult but necessary decisions.As part of this process the University is seeking cost savings of £30M from our payroll budget across both academic and professional services. This means a proposed full-time equivalent (FTE) staff reduction of approximately 417 FTE staff out of a population of 3,344 FTE staff.

“No compulsory redundancies have been announced and at this stage we are still making every effort to try to find these savings through voluntary means, a process which is currently underway in consultation with our trade unions. We recognise that this period of change is a deeply unsettling time for our staff, students, and the communities we serve, and we do not enter into this process lightly. However, achieving financial sustainability is essential to securing the University’s future.

“Lancaster University will remain open throughout the period of industrial action, and staff across the University are taking steps to make sure there is as little disruption for students as possible. Throughout this period, our commitment remains clear: to support our staff and students, to protect the quality of our teaching and research, and to continue playing a vital role in the life and prosperity of our region.”

Featured image before edits via Lancaster University College Union.