Student group forms in solidarity with Lancaster University strike action

Following the announcement from the Lancaster University and College Union that they would be conducting ‘Action Short of Strike’ (ASOS), a student solidarity group has formed to support staff while they are in ASOS.

ASOS action began this week, and is expected to continue until April 2026 at the latest, due to a possible number of staff cuts as a way for the university to save money, with further strike action yet confirmed but yet to be announced.

ASOS includes staff members working directly to their contract, meaning that staff are being instructed not to upload material from sessions cancelled due to strikes, respond to emails outside of work hours, or participate in voluntary activities.

The new Lancaster Student Solidarity Instagram page posted a statement on the evening of 10th November, captioned:

“Don’t let Lancaster University destroy our education! They cannot sustain a university without staff – they are the reason us students have a university!

“Join us in supporting staff while they are in ASOS and beyond to protect not just their livelihoods, but also our education!”

The statement focuses on how the staff who are being cut are “fundamental” to the university experience, and how removing 25 per cent of academics and PS staff will directly affect students. Lancaster University, however, told us that they have a “proposed full-time equivalent (FTE) staff reduction of approximately 417 FTE staff out of a population of 3,344 FTE staff – a proposed reduction of around one in eight.”

There has been much uproar from Lancaster students in regards to the refurbishment of the Management School and opening of the new India campus, whilst there are hundreds of jobs being cut here in Lancaster.

The Lancaster University informed The Lancaster that their “model of working in partnership means that the University does not incur costs of buildings or infrastructure overseas”.

However, the Lancaster University Students Union President, Rory O’Ceallaigh, said in a video posted to Instagram that LUSU “are in talks with university and the LUCU to ensure that the student experience is prioritised.”

Lancaster Student Solidarity statement

The full statement from Lancaster Student Solidarity can be read below:

“LU Students Support the UCU: Statement on the Action Short of Strike

“The Lancaster branch of the University of College Union (LUCU) has voted to start Action Short Of Striking (ASOS) on Monday 10th November, with the possibility of escalating to strike action in the near future.”

The group then goes on to express that the university has pursued “economic development and commercialisation at the expense of its staff and students”.

The post continues: “The University senior management thinks that LU needs to save money, and has decided that cutting staff is the only solution and plan to get rid of one in four academics and professional services (PS) staff. This is not only unacceptable to those staff who will lose their jobs, but also to remaining staff, a considerable number of whom are on sick leave due to stress and overwork, and to students, as we will experience poorer education and less pastoral support.”

The post further rebukes university’s claim that “cutting salaries is necessary to save money”. The Lancaster Student Solidarity group said:“We know that other Universities are responding differently to financial pressures, and that LU senior managers are not being forced to cut jobs; savings can be made elsewhere, such as reducing capital expenditure and trophy projects like the Management School refurbishment and new India campus.”

They continued: “We know that academics and PS staff are fundamental to our university experience and should not be first in the firing line. We know that removing 25 per cent of academics will lead to fewer contact hours, slower responses, and less support from our tutors. We know that removing 25 per cent of PS staff will mean harder-to-access wellbeing and mental health support. We know that staff don’t want to strike, but that doing so is necessary to protect their, and our, wellbeing. And we know that by supporting the strikes, we are defending our education.”

The group goes on to describe the impacts of ASOS: “While that [ASOS] sounds unremarkable, it will have an impact on students, because staff habitually work uncontracted hours and take on additional responsibilities to ensure they are providing the best education and pastoral care they can to their students. “

They further added: “During ASOS, staff may take longer to get back to students and return assignments, will correspond only during their contracted hours, and won’t be able to make up for content missed during illness. When staff work to their contracts, your education suffers.”

The group finished the statement with: “Currently, staff go above and beyond to provide the service we are paying thousands of pounds for. LU senior management is not employing enough staff hours to provide the outstanding education and university experience that they promise and rely on for recruiting students. And they plan to reduce staff numbers by 25 per cent. You can imagine what impact that will have.”

The full statement can be read here.

Lancaster University responds

When contacted for comment, Lancaster University provided the following statement:

“Lancaster University is determined to remain a recognised sector leader which has a transformative impact on students’ lives and on the communities in which we operate.

“In the light of financial pressures impacting the whole UK university sector, including a decline in international student numbers, Lancaster University is having to make very difficult but necessary decisions. As part of this process the University is seeking cost savings of £30M from our payroll budget across both academic and professional services. This means a proposed full-time equivalent (FTE) staff reduction of approximately 417 FTE staff out of a population of 3,344 FTE staff – a proposed reduction of around one in eight.

“While we are working to find non-payroll savings, some capital projects are essential investments which enable the University to continue to operate as a safe and attractive place to live, work and study for our students and staff.

“No compulsory redundancies have been announced and at this stage we are still making every effort to try to find these savings through voluntary means – a process which is currently underway in consultation with our trade unions.

“Overseas campuses are vital to diversifying Lancaster University’s income and the University has significant experience of these ventures. Lancaster’s model of working in partnership means that the University does not incur costs of buildings or infrastructure overseas. The India proposal is at an early stage and will be fully developed over the coming year with a view to opening in 2027.

“We recognise that this period of change is a deeply unsettling time for our staff, students, and the communities we serve, and we do not enter into this process lightly. However, achieving financial sustainability is essential to securing the University’s future.”

Featured image before edits via @lancaster.student.solidarity on Instagram.

