Uni of Manchester VC’s relocation benefits worth more than median staff salary

2 hours ago

The University of Manchester vice-chancellors “relocation benefits” over the past two years have exceeded the median annual salary of university staff, financial documents reveal.

Professor Duncan Ivison received £16,000 for relocation in the financial year ending 31st July 2025, after already being paid £29,900 the previous year when he joined the university as senior leadership.

This brings his combined relocation benefits to a total of £45,900, on top of his £350,000 annual salary.

The median staff pay at the university sits at £33,488, which is 10.5 times less than the vice-chancellor’s basic salary.

Professor Ivison succeeded Dame Nancy Rothwell as President and Vice Chancellor on 1st August 2024, after one month on senior leadership.

He received £51,000 in pension contributions last year, bringing his total salary and benefits to £417,000.

His current base salary is an almost £100,000 payrise from his predecessor, who was offered multiple payrises in her last seven years at the university, but refused them all.

Dame Nancy Rothwell told Times Higher Education: “I have been offered pay rises, but I didn’t feel it was appropriate to take it. I earn a good salary.”

She was paid £260,000 for her basic salary in the 2024/25 financial year, with £1000 in benefits and £7000 in pension contributions.

A Spokesperson from the University of Manchester said: “With independent advice, and based on publicly available data, the Remuneration Committee set a salary range before and during recruitment, recommending pay should be set at the mid-point of the Russell Group. This balances the scale and complexity of the role at a globally recognised university, carrying ultimate responsibility for our performance, reputation and impact – and the need to spend the University’s money carefully.

“The President and Vice-Chancellor has opted into the USS pension scheme in the same way as any other employee, and relocation expenses were soley consistent with the arrangements available to all other new staff members.

“We have been transparent throughout recruitment, publishing details of the processs and the contract online as soon as it was available in 2024.”

