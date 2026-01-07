The Tab

Uni of Manchester VC’s relocation benefits worth more than median staff salary

Professor Duncan Ivison also received £51,000 in pension contributions last year

Jessica Owen | News

The University of Manchester vice-chancellors “relocation benefits” over the past two years have exceeded the median annual salary of university staff, financial documents reveal.

Professor Duncan Ivison received £16,000 for relocation in the financial year ending 31st July 2025, after already being paid £29,900 the previous year when he joined the university as senior leadership.

This brings his combined relocation benefits to a total of £45,900, on top of his £350,000 annual salary.

The median staff pay at the university sits at £33,488, which is 10.5 times less than the vice-chancellor’s basic salary.

Professor Duncan Ivison. Via YouTube

Professor Ivison succeeded Dame Nancy Rothwell as President and Vice Chancellor on 1st August 2024, after one month on senior leadership.

He received £51,000 in pension contributions last year, bringing his total salary and benefits to £417,000.

His current base salary is an almost £100,000 payrise from his predecessor, who was offered multiple payrises in her last seven years at the university, but refused them all.

Dame Nancy Rothwell told Times Higher Education: “I have been offered pay rises, but I didn’t feel it was appropriate to take it. I earn a good salary.”

Dame Nancy Rothwell. Via YouTube

She was paid £260,000 for her basic salary in the 2024/25 financial year, with £1000 in benefits and £7000 in pension contributions.

Most Read

The Traitors schedule has shifted again, so here’s the full timetable for series four

I film my straight boyfriend sleeping with other men, and I see no problem with it

Stranger Things

As people lose their minds over secret Stranger Things episode, Netflix drops new trailer

A Spokesperson from the University of Manchester said: “With independent advice, and based on publicly available data, the Remuneration Committee set a salary range before and during recruitment, recommending pay should be set at the mid-point of the Russell Group. This balances the scale and complexity of the role at a globally recognised university, carrying ultimate responsibility for our performance, reputation and impact – and the need to spend the University’s money carefully.

“The President and Vice-Chancellor has opted into the USS pension scheme in the same way as any other employee, and relocation expenses were soley consistent with the arrangements available to all other new staff members.

“We have been transparent throughout recruitment, publishing details of the processs and the contract online as soon as it was available in 2024.”

Featured image via YouTube

Jessica Owen | News
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Hellish clip shows Manchester student flat destroyed after party, with radiator hanging off wall

Omg guys, someone found ‘bed bugs’ in this Manchester cinema and the video is horrifying

University of Manchester vice-chancellor pays under £2,000 rent for university-owned flat

Latest
rusell group unis where rents rising bristol and exeter

The Russell Group unis where rent is rising by the most alarming amounts this year

Claudia Cox

Sorry, Cardiff students…

OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk life Norway now

OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk’s life in Norway now after being left with a broken spine in Dubai

Suchismita Ghosh

She can finally walk again

Woman who challenged herself to have s*x every day for a year shares wild impact it had

Hayley Soen

That’s got to hurt

Lara Raj from KATSEYE has a ‘boyfriend’ Orlando and people weirdly care about the age gap

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve been spotted together loads

hayleyy

TikToker’s famous ex-husband is suing her over these filthy comments about his junk

Kieran Galpin

They actually split up because it was seriously affecting their bedroom activities

Uni of Manchester VC’s relocation benefits worth more than median staff salary

Jessica Owen

Professor Duncan Ivison also received £51,000 in pension contributions last year

Man who makes spicy OnlyFans content with grandma reveals wild reason they do it

Ellissa Bain

They have a 53 year age gap

Finally, OnlyFans father and son speak out and share the gritty logistics of their joint venture

Hayley Soen

They said they were ‘often topless’ around each other before, so this came next

Run Away what happened Henry

This hidden detail in Harlan Coben’s Run Away explains what actually happened to Henry at the end

Suchismita Ghosh

I completely missed it

Body of 22-year-old Nottingham student found in Norwich woodland

Esther Knowles

Xavier MacLeod Conway died just days before Christmas

rusell group unis where rents rising bristol and exeter

The Russell Group unis where rent is rising by the most alarming amounts this year

Claudia Cox

Sorry, Cardiff students…

OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk life Norway now

OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk’s life in Norway now after being left with a broken spine in Dubai

Suchismita Ghosh

She can finally walk again

Woman who challenged herself to have s*x every day for a year shares wild impact it had

Hayley Soen

That’s got to hurt

Lara Raj from KATSEYE has a ‘boyfriend’ Orlando and people weirdly care about the age gap

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve been spotted together loads

hayleyy

TikToker’s famous ex-husband is suing her over these filthy comments about his junk

Kieran Galpin

They actually split up because it was seriously affecting their bedroom activities

Uni of Manchester VC’s relocation benefits worth more than median staff salary

Jessica Owen

Professor Duncan Ivison also received £51,000 in pension contributions last year

Man who makes spicy OnlyFans content with grandma reveals wild reason they do it

Ellissa Bain

They have a 53 year age gap

Finally, OnlyFans father and son speak out and share the gritty logistics of their joint venture

Hayley Soen

They said they were ‘often topless’ around each other before, so this came next

Run Away what happened Henry

This hidden detail in Harlan Coben’s Run Away explains what actually happened to Henry at the end

Suchismita Ghosh

I completely missed it

Body of 22-year-old Nottingham student found in Norwich woodland

Esther Knowles

Xavier MacLeod Conway died just days before Christmas