Lancaster city museums included in £20m national funding grant as part of arts initiative

£40,500 will go towards improving the city’s museums

3 hours ago

Lancaster city museums will be included in a £20m national funding grant as part of a new initiative to revitalise the UK’s arts and culture sector.

The new Arts Everywhere Fund, which forms part of the Labour government’s Plan for Change milestones, will see an overall package of £270m for the sector.

Lancaster City Museums’ allocation of £40,500 will go towards renovation and refurbishment, comprising a £20 million Museum Renewal Fund to help keep civic museums open and engaging.

The primary focus in the north appears to be Anglo-Saxon and Roman archaeology, but Lancaster’s refurbishment plans’ key focus will be on restoring the Cottage Museum to its historical roots. In the 1740s the site was a shop, and the renovations will offer “an immersive glimpse into mid-18th-century life and commerce.”

The fund was created as a bid to revitalise the country’s arts and culture industry, in an attempt to create jobs and stimulate local economies.

Culture secretary Lisa Nandy said the investment will ensure Britain’s creative industries are able to thrive. “Arts and culture help us understand the world we live in, they shape and define society and are enjoyed by people in every part of our country.

“They are the building blocks of our world-leading creative industries and make a huge contribution towards boosting growth and breaking down barriers to opportunities for young people to learn the creative skills they need to succeed,” she said.

Lisa added that the funding will ensure “arts and cultural institutions truly are for everyone, everywhere.”

Councillor Sam Riches said: “The investment ensures our museums remain accessible for local people.”

According to Luton Today, Baroness Twycross, museum minister, said the initiative would see a more sustainable economy, alongside greater job security for employees: “We’re keen to make sure that we provide additional funding to local and civic museums that tell people the story of the places they come from.

“It’s about protecting jobs, protecting open hours, but also enabling museums to become more sustainable for the future, looking at ways they can increase their income streams.”

Darren Henley, the chief executive for Arts Council England, said the investment will help beloved cultural spots “flourish by finding joy and connection” in local areas.

As well as current funding, Lancaster City Museums was invited to submit a Development Phase application for funding by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, with a potential £6m investment.

Councillor Sam Riches said the application could help to “secure the future resilience of Lancaster’s museums”.

The additional £6m, if approved, will likely begin at a later date, with Lottery funding applications typically taking an average of nine months.

Featured image edits via visit Lancashire and Lancaster City Council