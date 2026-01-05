Camels to inflatable tanks: All the wild fake weapons Russia has to throw off the enemy in war

6 hours ago

So, apparently Russia owns a bunch of fake weapons that it’s using to throw off enemies during a war. Yes, this is actually real life.

According to The Sun, Putin owns an arsenal of “knock off” defences, including inflatable tanks and camels, all designed with trickery in mind.

This weekend, there have been even more reports of a potential World War Three. Over the weekend, the US launched air strikes in Venezuela’s capital Caracas, before taking Nicolás Maduro and his wife into custody and transporting them to the US. Prior to this, a Russian politician released a “target list” of UK towns and cities. It’s all a bit scary.

So, amid all the ongoing world conflicts, it’s been reported that Russia has deployed a wide range of fake weapons to mislead the enemy. It’s been said Putin has entire brigades of knock off armies, and even blow-up, inflatable tanks. Military analyst Philip Ingram told The Sun: “It is a simple but brilliant way to deplete enemy ammunition and expose their positions.”

The fake weapons Putin is said to be using in war are: Fake armies made up of mannequins, blow-up tanks, inflatable missiles, and jets painted onto tarmac, to look real from above. Camels have apparently also been used in Ukraine.

You might be wondering why. Well, it’s simple really. These methods of trickery mean the enemy will waste resource and money targeting the weapons and armies, when they aren’t even real. It also forces the enemy to overestimate Russian capabilities. They are meant to look like a huge threat, so enemies will also invest way more than is needed to on defences.

Philip Ingram added: “The Russian use of deception, whether it be painting shadows of aircraft on tarmac, or trying to disrupt the radar signatures of aircraft by putting tyres on their wings and everything else, is a recognised tactic of war. Even Allies created a complete fake army as part of Operation Fortitude.

“And that was to convince Hitler that we had the majority of our troops ready to attack through the Pas de Calais, whilst the real D-Day landings were being prepared to go in through Normandy. So deception has always been a part of warfare.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Canva and Shutterstock.