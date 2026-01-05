The Tab

Camels to inflatable tanks: All the wild fake weapons Russia has to throw off the enemy in war

The reason this tactic is used is crazy

Hayley Soen | News

So, apparently Russia owns a bunch of fake weapons that it’s using to throw off enemies during a war. Yes, this is actually real life.

According to The Sun, Putin owns an arsenal of “knock off” defences, including inflatable tanks and camels, all designed with trickery in mind.

This weekend, there have been even more reports of a potential World War Three. Over the weekend, the US launched air strikes in Venezuela’s capital Caracas, before taking Nicolás Maduro and his wife into custody and transporting them to the US. Prior to this, a Russian politician released a “target list” of UK towns and cities. It’s all a bit scary.

So, amid all the ongoing world conflicts, it’s been reported that Russia has deployed a wide range of fake weapons to mislead the enemy. It’s been said Putin has entire brigades of knock off armies, and even blow-up, inflatable tanks. Military analyst Philip Ingram told The Sun: “It is a simple but brilliant way to deplete enemy ammunition and expose their positions.”

The fake weapons Putin is said to be using in war are: Fake armies made up of mannequins, blow-up tanks, inflatable missiles, and jets painted onto tarmac, to look real from above. Camels have apparently also been used in Ukraine.

Fake weapons used in war

via MARTIN DIVISEK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

You might be wondering why. Well, it’s simple really. These methods of trickery mean the enemy will waste resource and money targeting the weapons and armies, when they aren’t even real. It also forces the enemy to overestimate Russian capabilities. They are meant to look like a huge threat, so enemies will also invest way more than is needed to on defences.

Most Read

I missed the Stranger Things finale’s post-credit scene and it literally changes everything

BEavo's mum

Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo’s mum on OnlyFans

OnlyFans son with his dad

There’s another son making OnlyFans content with his dad, so we asked him simply: Why?

Philip Ingram added: “The Russian use of deception, whether it be painting shadows of aircraft on tarmac, or trying to disrupt the radar signatures of aircraft by putting tyres on their wings and everything else, is a recognised tactic of war. Even Allies created a complete fake army as part of Operation Fortitude.

“And that was to convince Hitler that we had the majority of our troops ready to attack through the Pas de Calais, whilst the real D-Day landings were being prepared to go in through Normandy. So deception has always been a part of warfare.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Canva and Shutterstock.

More on: News US Viral World War Three
Hayley Soen | News
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Eight chilling The Simpsons predictions for 2026 that could actually come true

Petrifying ‘Nuke Map’ allows you to actually see if you’d survive a nuclear blast near you

Putin

Russian politician names 23 UK towns and cities in ‘target list’, and it’s low-key terrifying

Latest

“It’s so boring to look at”: Exeter residents criticise proposed 10-storey student block

Katie Smith

The giant block of Exeter student flats is being called ‘overbearing’ and ‘boring’ to look at

tara lynn halter top tiktok

From start to finish: Explaining the Tara Lynn halter top controversy that’s all over TikTok

Francesca Eke

‘There ain’t no way that girl’s a nurse’

Guys, there’s a new London club night where men must be six foot tall to enter

Maisy Gledhill

And yes boys, you will be measured on the door

There’s a convincing theory that everyone on this year’s Traitors secretly knows each other

Esther Knowles

The evidence that the series four Traitors contestants are all related is too convincing to ignore

microtrends 2026

Labubus, gingham and leopard print?! TikTok thinks these microtrends will be dumped in 2026

Maisy Gledhill

Leopard print is out and I’m not okay

The Housemaid director hotel scene

Director reveals exactly how The Housemaid’s steamiest scenes were actually filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our actors were just really free’

Every iconic, awkward and unhinged moment from the Critics Choice Awards 2026

Hebe Hancock

It was so juicy

2025 academic resolutions we’ll all break by week three (Glasgow edition)

Georgia French

The academic weapon to academic victim trajectory.

joe jonas girlfriend

Meet Tatiana Gabriela, Joe Jonas’ hot, model girlfriend he’s literally drooling over

Francesca Eke

They spent New Year’s Eve together with Joe’s daughters

Every small joy that got us through first semester at Glasgow

Georgia French

Thank god we made it

“It’s so boring to look at”: Exeter residents criticise proposed 10-storey student block

Katie Smith

The giant block of Exeter student flats is being called ‘overbearing’ and ‘boring’ to look at

tara lynn halter top tiktok

From start to finish: Explaining the Tara Lynn halter top controversy that’s all over TikTok

Francesca Eke

‘There ain’t no way that girl’s a nurse’

Guys, there’s a new London club night where men must be six foot tall to enter

Maisy Gledhill

And yes boys, you will be measured on the door

There’s a convincing theory that everyone on this year’s Traitors secretly knows each other

Esther Knowles

The evidence that the series four Traitors contestants are all related is too convincing to ignore

microtrends 2026

Labubus, gingham and leopard print?! TikTok thinks these microtrends will be dumped in 2026

Maisy Gledhill

Leopard print is out and I’m not okay

The Housemaid director hotel scene

Director reveals exactly how The Housemaid’s steamiest scenes were actually filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our actors were just really free’

Every iconic, awkward and unhinged moment from the Critics Choice Awards 2026

Hebe Hancock

It was so juicy

2025 academic resolutions we’ll all break by week three (Glasgow edition)

Georgia French

The academic weapon to academic victim trajectory.

joe jonas girlfriend

Meet Tatiana Gabriela, Joe Jonas’ hot, model girlfriend he’s literally drooling over

Francesca Eke

They spent New Year’s Eve together with Joe’s daughters

Every small joy that got us through first semester at Glasgow

Georgia French

Thank god we made it