The Tab
Putin

Russian politician names 23 UK towns and cities in ‘target list’, and it’s low-key terrifying

All of the locations have one thing in common

Kieran Galpin | News

With tensions rising across the world, fears surrounding a possible World War III have never been more prevalent. Pair that with the digital age, and you’ve got thousands of Gen Z Googling whether or not they’ll be forced into conscription in the event of fighting kicking off. Unfortunately, I’ve checked my calendar, and I’m actually quite busy that day.

Following their invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and decades of being the perceived baddies on the world map, Russia is obviously fairly high on the radar. There’s a genuine fear surrounding Vladimir Putin and what I assume is a big red button, with many waiting for the other shoe to drop. Whether WW3 will actually happen is yet to be seen, but as I mentioned before, I’m busy. Soz.

Following comments from Defence Minister Ben Wallace in October, former Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin warned his comrades about sending their kids to England to study. He called our island “deadly dangerous” as he pointed to a map that detailed targets for a potential attack.

“Former British Defence Minister Ben Wallace on what Kyiv and its NATO allies should do to end the military actions: ‘We must help Ukraine acquire long-range capabilities to make Crimea uninhabitable. We need to strangle Crimea.’ What a sober minister has in mind, a former one has on his tongue,” he said.

“However, it is even good that they reveal their true intentions. It is useful to read this for those of us who still consider peace with imperialist aggressors possible. And my advice to our [Russian] oligarchs: Do not send your children to study in England! It is deadly dangerous.”

Which 23 towns and cities were named on Russia’s ‘target list’?

Most Read

Julia Filipo and Bonnie Blue

22-year-old who did vile stunt with Bonnie Blue says she’s ‘traumatised’ and needs therapy

The viral OnlyFans twunk who made filthy Wicked video has made four more, and they’re even worse

Cynthia and Ariana are in a ‘Non-Demi-Curious Semi-Binary Relationship’, so here’s what it means

Canva

Credit: Canva

As detailed in the map Dmitry Rogozin shared, most of the locations on the so-called target list are also home to defence contractors that would benefit both ourselves and allies in a currently theoretical WW3.

The 23 towns and cities include:

  • Glasgow – BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce, Thales
  • Belfast – Harland & Wolff, Spirit Aerosystems, Thales
  • Fivemiletown – Cooneen Defence
  • Barrow-in-Furness – BAE Systems
  • Bolton – MBDA
  • Telford – RBSL
  • Aberporth – QinetiQ, Tekever
  • Merthyr Tydfil – General Dynamics
  • Glascoed – BAE Systems
  • Bristol – Airbus, BAE Systems, GKN Aerospace, Leonardo, MBDA, QinetiQ, Rolls-Royce
  • HMNB Devonport – Babcock
  • Yeovil – Leonardo
  • Aldermaston – AWE
  • London – Helsing, Palantir
  • Stevenage – Airbus, MBDA
  • Ampthill – Lockheed Martin
  • Derby – Rolls-Royce
  • Sheffield – Sheffield Forgemasters
  • Warton & Samlesbury – BAE Systems
  • Newton Aycliffe – Octric Semiconductors
  • Tyne & Wear – BAE Systems, Leonardo
  • Edinburgh – Leonardo
  • Rosyth – Babcock, QinetiQ

Did your home town make the cut in Russia’s 23 places?

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ALEXEI DRUZHININ/KREMLIN POOL/SPUTNIK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

More on: News Viral World War Three
Kieran Galpin | News

Read Next

UK prepared nuclear missile attack

An expert reveals the scary truth about how prepared the UK is for a nuclear missile attack

five places WW3 start now

Scarily close: These are the five most dangerous places on earth right now that could start WW3

The five wildest things the EU says you urgently need in your WW3 survival kit

Latest

Lancaster’s University Challenge 2026 Team Announced

Erin Malik

Your starter for… 2026

Brad Goreski Canada's Drag Race

Hang on, where’s Brad Goreski!? The real reason he’s not a Canada’s Drag Race judge anymore

Harrison Brocklehurst

It honestly feels like he just vanished

Putin

Russian politician names 23 UK towns and cities in ‘target list’, and it’s low-key terrifying

Kieran Galpin

All of the locations have one thing in common

50 Cent’s ‘violent’ past with ex girlfriend comes to light after huge Netflix Diddy doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He was accused of abusing his ex-girlfriend

Diddy

Diddy’s mum claps back at Netflix doc, addresses ‘abusive parent’ claims and if he really hit her

Kieran Galpin

A former friend of Diddy’s claimed he called his mum a ‘b*tch and slapped her’

Diddy’s ex Misa Hylton speaks out about ‘cruel’ backlash and Netflix claims he ‘beat her’

Hayley Soen

She and her son Justin Combs have been put in a ‘heartbreaking game’

Right, here’s what ‘yellow font’ means on TikTok because the trend is everywhere

Ellissa Bain

I’m confused

Stranger Things Winona Ryder snubbed

Justice for Joyce! Why everyone’s fuming Winona Ryder is getting snubbed by Stranger Things

Harrison Brocklehurst

The streets do not forget she was the main character

Cinnabon worker fired after ‘vile’ racist attack on two customers in shocking viral video

Ellissa Bain

The bakery chain has released a statement

Could this Stranger Things season five ‘set leak’ mean an old character will return?!

Hebe Hancock

Bring them back!

Lancaster’s University Challenge 2026 Team Announced

Erin Malik

Your starter for… 2026

Brad Goreski Canada's Drag Race

Hang on, where’s Brad Goreski!? The real reason he’s not a Canada’s Drag Race judge anymore

Harrison Brocklehurst

It honestly feels like he just vanished

Putin

Russian politician names 23 UK towns and cities in ‘target list’, and it’s low-key terrifying

Kieran Galpin

All of the locations have one thing in common

50 Cent’s ‘violent’ past with ex girlfriend comes to light after huge Netflix Diddy doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He was accused of abusing his ex-girlfriend

Diddy

Diddy’s mum claps back at Netflix doc, addresses ‘abusive parent’ claims and if he really hit her

Kieran Galpin

A former friend of Diddy’s claimed he called his mum a ‘b*tch and slapped her’

Diddy’s ex Misa Hylton speaks out about ‘cruel’ backlash and Netflix claims he ‘beat her’

Hayley Soen

She and her son Justin Combs have been put in a ‘heartbreaking game’

Right, here’s what ‘yellow font’ means on TikTok because the trend is everywhere

Ellissa Bain

I’m confused

Stranger Things Winona Ryder snubbed

Justice for Joyce! Why everyone’s fuming Winona Ryder is getting snubbed by Stranger Things

Harrison Brocklehurst

The streets do not forget she was the main character

Cinnabon worker fired after ‘vile’ racist attack on two customers in shocking viral video

Ellissa Bain

The bakery chain has released a statement

Could this Stranger Things season five ‘set leak’ mean an old character will return?!

Hebe Hancock

Bring them back!