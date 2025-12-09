Russian politician names 23 UK towns and cities in ‘target list’, and it’s low-key terrifying

2 hours ago

With tensions rising across the world, fears surrounding a possible World War III have never been more prevalent. Pair that with the digital age, and you’ve got thousands of Gen Z Googling whether or not they’ll be forced into conscription in the event of fighting kicking off. Unfortunately, I’ve checked my calendar, and I’m actually quite busy that day.

Following their invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and decades of being the perceived baddies on the world map, Russia is obviously fairly high on the radar. There’s a genuine fear surrounding Vladimir Putin and what I assume is a big red button, with many waiting for the other shoe to drop. Whether WW3 will actually happen is yet to be seen, but as I mentioned before, I’m busy. Soz.

Following comments from Defence Minister Ben Wallace in October, former Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin warned his comrades about sending their kids to England to study. He called our island “deadly dangerous” as he pointed to a map that detailed targets for a potential attack.

“Former British Defence Minister Ben Wallace on what Kyiv and its NATO allies should do to end the military actions: ‘We must help Ukraine acquire long-range capabilities to make Crimea uninhabitable. We need to strangle Crimea.’ What a sober minister has in mind, a former one has on his tongue,” he said.

“However, it is even good that they reveal their true intentions. It is useful to read this for those of us who still consider peace with imperialist aggressors possible. And my advice to our [Russian] oligarchs: Do not send your children to study in England! It is deadly dangerous.”

Which 23 towns and cities were named on Russia’s ‘target list’?

As detailed in the map Dmitry Rogozin shared, most of the locations on the so-called target list are also home to defence contractors that would benefit both ourselves and allies in a currently theoretical WW3.

The 23 towns and cities include:

Glasgow – BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce, Thales

Belfast – Harland & Wolff, Spirit Aerosystems, Thales

Fivemiletown – Cooneen Defence

Barrow-in-Furness – BAE Systems

Bolton – MBDA

Telford – RBSL

Aberporth – QinetiQ, Tekever

Merthyr Tydfil – General Dynamics

Glascoed – BAE Systems

Bristol – Airbus, BAE Systems, GKN Aerospace, Leonardo, MBDA, QinetiQ, Rolls-Royce

HMNB Devonport – Babcock

Yeovil – Leonardo

Aldermaston – AWE

London – Helsing, Palantir

Stevenage – Airbus, MBDA

Ampthill – Lockheed Martin

Derby – Rolls-Royce

Sheffield – Sheffield Forgemasters

Warton & Samlesbury – BAE Systems

Newton Aycliffe – Octric Semiconductors

Tyne & Wear – BAE Systems, Leonardo

Edinburgh – Leonardo

Rosyth – Babcock, QinetiQ

Did your home town make the cut in Russia’s 23 places?

