Maria

‘We’ll find you’: A sinister update on ‘scalped’ OnlyFans model dumped in Dubai with broken spine

Maria Kovalchuk received a dark message during her recovery

Kieran Galpin | News

Nearly a full year after she was violently attacked in Dubai, OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk is finally starting to walk again. Her recovery journey has been a long and expensive one.

In March 2025, Maria disappeared in Dubai as she failed to get on a flight with her friends. She was found 10 days later, seemingly dumped in an affluent neighbourhood with multiple broken limbs, a broken spine, and part of her scalp torn off. Though she was able to identify her alleged attackers, pointing to a group of “rich Russian kids”, they were released without charges after questioning.

Providing that she did not “say anything that would cast the Emirates’ authorities in a negative light”, authorities in Dubai were happy to pay for her recovery. She required nine lengthy life-saving surgeries and has only just learned to walk again.

Maria Kovalchuk

“At first, I felt like a broken doll. I couldn’t imagine my future life, how I would cope with these injuries, with this scar, disfigured… I wondered how I would ever find love… And other questions troubled me, too,” she recently said.

“But over time, my perception of this world somehow changed; I began to understand that what matters most is your inner state. What matters most is how you feel. I had enormous problems, but I managed to overcome them thanks to the support of my family and friends. I felt the healing power of love.”

Amidst her recovery after Dubai, the OnlyFans model’s mum revealed a sinister text

Maria has been recovering in Norway with her mother Anna for the last year, and her mum has spoken to local outlets numerous times about the case. She earlier revealed that Maria had undergone “three operations on one leg, three on the other, two on her spine, and one on her shoulder blade.”

“A knife cut her face and scalped her”, she said. “It was done with a knife from the centre of the head all the way down to the eye, and the hair was cut off.”

After speaking out publicly, both Anna and Maria allegedly received mysterious, sinister messages urging them to keep quiet.

“We’ll find you even in Norway,” one reportedly read.

Reacting, Anna said: “When young men have money and no boundaries, they found themselves a ‘pet’, someone they could torment. Just to trigger her, watch her suffer, see her fear – almost as entertainment. And then at some point, it crossed a line. That’s the turning point — they went too far.”

