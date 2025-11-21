The Tab

The three major reasons why Wicked: For Good has got such worse reviews than the first film

It’s getting slated so much harder

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

Wicked: For Good was meant to be the epic conclusion of the pop cultural phenomenon that’s dominated film circles for two years now. But as soon as that review embargo started to lift, Wicked: For Good had a problem. Whilst it still had its absolute star secret weapon with the indomitable Cynthia Erivo – the epic conclusion to Wicked has seemingly left a lot to be desired. It’s heartbreaking to see the film not come out with glowing reviews across the board and the film has now had some shocking one star and two star reviews from the press. Here are the three main reasons why Wicked: For Good is getting slated with bad reviews.

Unfortunately… Ariana Grande’s performance

One brutal one star review called Ariana Grande’s performance ‘painfully wooden’ and even a lot of tweets reacting to Wicked: For Good said her performance was bad. It’s a far cry from the first film, where both Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo got Oscar nominations for their turns as Glinda and Elphaba.

Robbie Collin at The Telegraph said “often seems to be trying to walk through her scenes as slowly as possible: as a performer she has a range of four octaves and around 1.6 emotions, and as such Glinda’s smaller moments simply aren’t dramatically interesting enough to merit this moonily protracted approach.”

One tweet even compared her unfavourably to a meme with a goofy face and said she delivers all her lines like that meme. Ouch.

The padding

One of the biggest critiques of why Wicked: For Good is getting dragged is because it’s pacing is all over the place. Because this is of course act 2 of the musical – which is notably shorter than act one like most musicals tend to be structured, there’s a lot of padding in place to flesh it out to make it worthy of being a fully fledged musical. This has resulted in a film that feels more full of bloat than the snappy first one and doesn’t hit as hard.

The unfortunate truth that Wicked’s second act is … not good

Obviously, it’s not the film’s fault that Wicked’s second half is worse than its first. Most of the truly legendary iconic moments from the show and why Wicked is so famous all happen in the first act. When Defying Gravity is done – do we really care? No. And Wicked: For Good has the difficult task of matching that.

What really proves tough is the fact that Hollywood is insistent in splitting stories up into two films – to the detriment of whatever one ends up being weaker. It’s a fatal flaw, and now with the critical reception and how slated Wicked: For Good is getting it’s paying the price.

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

