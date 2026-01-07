The Tab

Body of 22-year-old Nottingham student found in Norwich woodland

Xavier MacLeod Conway died just days before Christmas

Esther Knowles | News

The body of a 22-year-old Nottingham student was discovered in the Norfolk woodlands the week before Christmas. 

Xavier MacLeod Conway was found dead on Friday 20th December in a wooded area of Framingham Pigot near Norwich.

An inquest into the 22-year-old student’s death was opened by area coroner Yvonne Blake at Norfolk Coroner’s Court earlier this week. 

The coroner said Xavier had been “present at woodland” where his body was “formally identified” .

A post mortem report by consultant histopathologist Laszlo Igali gave “hanging” as the provisional cause of death

The student’s home address was given as Gregory Boulevard, Nottingham, where he is believed to have been studying.

Yvonne Blake has requested a full inquest in June and has invited Xavier’s family to provide a pen portrait and a statement containing any concerns relevant to his death.

If you have been affected by the content of this article, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123.  Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

