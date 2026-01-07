Body of 22-year-old Nottingham student found in Norwich woodland

3 hours ago

The body of a 22-year-old Nottingham student was discovered in the Norfolk woodlands the week before Christmas.

Xavier MacLeod Conway was found dead on Friday 20th December in a wooded area of Framingham Pigot near Norwich.

An inquest into the 22-year-old student’s death was opened by area coroner Yvonne Blake at Norfolk Coroner’s Court earlier this week.

The coroner said Xavier had been “present at woodland” where his body was “formally identified” .

A post mortem report by consultant histopathologist Laszlo Igali gave “hanging” as the provisional cause of death

The student’s home address was given as Gregory Boulevard, Nottingham, where he is believed to have been studying.

Yvonne Blake has requested a full inquest in June and has invited Xavier’s family to provide a pen portrait and a statement containing any concerns relevant to his death.

