‘Rich’ influencer could face four years in jail for not paying at seven luxury restaurants

She allegedly offers to pay with Instagram posts

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

Pei Chung, a notorious food influencer who allegedly goes to restaurants across New York City demanding free food, then trying to “dine and dash” has finally been caught and arrested.

The influencer posts luxury lifestyle content on Instagram for her 26k followers, showing off fancy food and expensive shoes. But she has allegedly been scamming restaurants across New York City for a while now. According to several restaurant owners, Pei orders her food as normal and then says she’ll make an Instagram post instead of paying.

The New York Post spoke to Francie owner, John Winterman, who has dealt with Pei twice.

“I’m glad that justice is being served,” he said in an interview on Monday. “It’s only in New York City where someone like this becomes a folk hero.’’

Francie is a Michelin-star restaurant, where a meal for one could easily set you back over £100.

“I’m glad there’s some sort of recognition being brought to the matter. She was getting away with it. Way too often. And it’s just not right,’’ said a manager at another popular New York City foodie spot.

After getting the police called on her at least 10 times, Pei has just been arrested and held at a £400 bail bond. In New York City, not paying at restaurants counts as theft of service, which if found guilty, could land Pei in prison for up to four years. It’s a bad week for the influencer, as she’s allegedly also about to be evicted from her posh city flat, according to the New York Post.

She is yet to comment on any of these allegations.

The owner of Motorino Pizza, who claims to have had the displeasure of meeting Pei a couple of weeks ago, said she came into his restaurant and ordered two whole pizzas, three drinks and two appetisers.

“I’ll make a nice post for you if you give me the meal for free,” the owner claimed she said to a server.

“My guy called me, I said, ‘No way!’”

“No, that’s just bulls–t,” he said. “This whole thing by her is completely staged. It’s one thing to need food if you are poor, but she ran this elaborate scam for what? No, we don’t need her business.”

