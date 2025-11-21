The Tab

Exactly what YouTuber Jack Doherty has been arrested for, and how long he faces in prison

He was arrested for three reasons

Hebe Hancock | Trends

Controversial YouTuber and streamer Jack Doherty has found himself in yet another scandal this week, after being arrested in Miami and booked into Miami-Dade County Jail on 15th November. The 22-year-old, who has built a huge following online with stunt-heavy content and chaotic livestreams, is now facing three criminal charges, and potentially years in prison if convicted.

This latest incident follows a long line of controversies for the influencer. Last year, he made headlines after crashing a $200k McLaren supercar while livestreaming on his phone behind the wheel.

Months later, he sparked outrage during an unofficial Las Vegas wedding when he publicly read out a supposed “prenup” claiming his partner would “get absolutely nothing” if he divorced her, even if he cheated, while she would owe him $10 million if she was unfaithful.

Credit: YouTube

What actually happened in Miami?

Doherty had reportedly been filming content in the middle of the road in Miami when police confronted him. According to arrest documents obtained by CBS News, officers found half of an orange pill imprinted with the number three, believed to be an amphetamine, and three suspected cannabis joints. Doherty refused to comply with officers’ commands, which is also an offense.

He was arrested on the spot and taken to jail, only to reappear online the next day joking about his time inside, telling people: “I’m a free man guys, let’s go, I’m free!” and celebrating outside the jail for the camera.

Credit: Miami Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation

What has he been charged with?

Doherty’s charges include possession of a controlled substance which is a third-degree felony, possession of 20 grams or less of marijuana, which is a first-degree misdemeanour, and resisting an officer without violence, also a first-degree misdemeanour.

His bond was set at $3,500 (£2,660), which he quickly posted before continuing to film content as usual – even speaking to TMZ, describing the experience as the “worst day of his life”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Paris Livvy (@parislivvy)

How much prison time is he actually facing?

Under Florida law, the maximum penalties for the three charges add up to a potential seven years in prison, including up to five years for the felony drug charge, and up to one year for each misdemeanour.

Data on nonviolent felony cases in Florida from the Community Resources for Justice shows that the average prison sentence is around 24 months, and fewer than 10 per cent of those convicted end up serving any jail time at all.

Still, a felony conviction is serious, especially for someone who constantly courts controversy online.

Despite calling the arrest “stupid”, the YouTuber insists he plans to “stay outta jail from here on out”. He told TMZ he spent five hours in a tiny cell before being fingerprinted, followed by a long stint in a holding area where he made phone calls until officers told him he could finally leave.

He has since wasted no time jumping back into filming and has even reposted articles about his arrest.

Featured image credit: Miami Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation, Instagram/@jackdoherty

Hebe Hancock
