The Tab

ChatGPT has issued a hilarious apology for over-using this one tiny thing

Personally, I love it

Hebe Hancock | Trends

In the most 2025 thing to ever happen, ChatGPT has now issued a formal apology for committing the internet’s newest literary crime: Absolutely rinsing the em dash.

Last week, an “apology note” appeared on ChatGPT’s official Instagram page, dramatically confessing that “things got out of hand” and promising the em dash would now be “used responsibly”.

This all started when people began noticing the em dash was slowly becoming a sign of AI-generated text. Once a respectable piece of punctuation, it found accused, criticised, and even rebranded by some as the “ChatGPT hyphen”.

In case you don’t know, the em dash is that long, dramatic line (—) used by writers who want a little flair. It replaces commas, brackets, and colons. Writers have been arguing over it since the 1830s, when it first appeared in the work of C.S Van Winkle. Think of it as the Marmite of punctuation. You either love it, or you think anyone who uses it should be stopped immediately.

But in 2025, nerves reached breaking point. Some writers even admitted to avoiding it entirely, terrified their essays, applications, and TikTok captions would be dismissed as AI.

“No, the em dash is NOT a sign of ChatGPT — you just haven’t been writing long enough to recognise the trend,” wrote Matthew Proctor, CEO of Narrative Bent. Well, the AI has heard the complaints. And it wants peace.

“I’m sorry. Truly,” the apology post declared. “The em dash can be elegant again. Tasteful. Occasional. We will rebuild.”

“I keep the em dashes because I want the passive aggressiveness of ‘reply written by AI, not giving a s***’,” one person commented.

Another was far less convinced: “I’ll believe it when I see it.”

Even ChatGPT founder Sam Altham joined in on X, celebrating what he called a “small-but-happy win”: If you tell ChatGPT not to use em dashes, apparently it will now actually listen.

Long live the em dash! Or… long live the em dash, responsibly.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Canva

More on: AI Technology Viral
Hebe Hancock | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Ok, who’s responsible for starting that really annoying brand apology letter trend?!

Producer reveals if TikTok’s viral ‘I Run’ song is actually AI, after the huge backlash

Different coloured profile pictures TikTok mean

Here’s what all the different coloured profile pictures you’re seeing on TikTok actually mean

Latest

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming