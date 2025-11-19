The Tab
Different coloured profile pictures TikTok mean

Here's what all the different coloured profile pictures you're seeing on TikTok actually mean

Everyone seems to be doing them

Suchismita Ghosh | Trends

If you’ve been on TikTok recently, you’ve probably noticed people changing their profile pictures to different colours such as black, purple, green, or even a mix of colours. It might look fun, but it’s not just that. Each colour actually carries a message, and people are using them to communicate something important without words.

So, here’s what each different coloured profile picture stands for on TikTok:

Black profile picture

@jemmar._

🖤#fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #caribbeantiktok #jamaicatiktok #fyp #fypage

♬ original sound – iizzy

A black profile picture actually carries a lot of meaning. For some, it’s a way to grieve or remember someone who has passed, whether that’s a loved one or a public figure. Others use it to protest injustice or stand in solidarity with social movements.

During the Blackout Tuesday in 2020, everyone started using black profile pictures and social media blackouts to draw attention to racial injustice.

People right now are using it to honour individuals who suffer from depression or are overwhelmed. In all these cases, the colour black communicates seriousness and reflection without needing any words.

Purple profile picture

@katclark

Replying to @Darcy_g🤍🩵 💜💜💜

♬ original sound – Kat Clark

Purple is trending because of Women For Change, a South African nonprofit tackling gender-based violence and femicide. People change their profile pictures to purple to show support for victims, express anger, or stand in solidarity with the movement.

Even if you’re not in South Africa, the colour communicates that you care about the issue and are joining the conversation. Some users mix purple with green to support multiple causes at the same time, using the colour to make a visible statement of solidarity.

Green profile picture

@itzyurmum

Green pfp💚 #green #pfp #mentalhealth #awareness #mensmentalhealthmatters

♬ original sound – coregonewrong

Most Read

Three couples were together at MAFS UK 2025 reunion, but their statuses are very different now

selling sunset cast chrishell definitely not in season ten then chelsea and emma who maybe would be in a season 10

Confirmed: Every Selling Sunset agent who definitely will or won’t return for a season 10

From most to least: How many houses each Selling The OC agent has *actually* sold

Green profile pictures are linked to Men’s Mental Health Awareness, particularly during November’s awareness month. The green ribbon has long been the international symbol for mental health, and on TikTok, it’s used to highlight how men often struggle in silence.

By changing their profile pictures to green, users aim to show support, start conversations, and remind men they are not alone. As with purple, some people combine green with other colours to show support for multiple causes.

