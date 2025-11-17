So, this is why people are making their profile pictures green on TikTok this month

3 hours ago

When you’ve been on TikTok this month, you’ve probably noticed loads of people have added the same green filter to their profile picture, and it’s not just because it looks nice. People are actually making their pfp green for one very specific reason, to show support for a certain cause, so here’s a full explanation.

This is why people are making their profile pictures green on TikTok

The green profile pictures on TikTok are people showing their support for Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month, which takes place every November. It raises awareness of the mental health challenges that men face and aims to reduce the stigma around men’s mental health issues.

Men are three times more likely to die by suicide in England than women, Mental Health UK reveals, and are far more likely to hide their mental health struggles. So, Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month aims to encourage open conversations on things like suicide, depression, racism and cancer.

The green ribbon is the international symbol for mental health awareness, so people on TikTok are turning their profile pictures green to show their support.

“A green profile picture represents supporting men who have been silenced, men who feel unheard, and men who are struggling with their mental health,” one viral TikTok says. “It also stands for supporting men who have been falsely accused, judged unfairly or had their lives torn apart because of false allegations.

“The green pfp is a way of spreading awareness for men who have been emotionally or mentally affected, men who feel like they can’t speak up, and men who have reached their breaking point because they felt alone. Overall, it’s a symbol to show support, raise awareness and remind people that men’s mental health matters too.”

Some people are making their profile picture half green and half purple

You might have also spotted people making their profile picture purple, or half of each colour. This is to show support for both Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month and Women For Change, a South African-based nonprofit organisation currently raising awareness for gender based violence or femicide.

“Team green and purple,” one person wrote on TikTok. Another said: “I’m doing green and purple to support both.”

However, others are arguing that the green profile picture trend is a response from men to take control after the Women For Change movement went viral. It’s not clear if that’s true, but it shouldn’t be a competition between men’s and women’s issues. We should be supporting both causes this month, as they are both extremely important.

Featured image by: TikTok