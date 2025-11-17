The Tab

So, this is why people are making their profile pictures green on TikTok this month

The trend has gone viral

Ellissa Bain | Trends

When you’ve been on TikTok this month, you’ve probably noticed loads of people have added the same green filter to their profile picture, and it’s not just because it looks nice. People are actually making their pfp green for one very specific reason, to show support for a certain cause, so here’s a full explanation.

This is why people are making their profile pictures green on TikTok

The green profile pictures on TikTok are people showing their support for Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month, which takes place every November. It raises awareness of the mental health challenges that men face and aims to reduce the stigma around men’s mental health issues.

Men are three times more likely to die by suicide in England than women, Mental Health UK reveals, and are far more likely to hide their mental health struggles. So, Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month aims to encourage open conversations on things like suicide, depression, racism and cancer.

The green ribbon is the international symbol for mental health awareness, so people on TikTok are turning their profile pictures green to show their support.

“A green profile picture represents supporting men who have been silenced, men who feel unheard, and men who are struggling with their mental health,” one viral TikTok says. “It also stands for supporting men who have been falsely accused, judged unfairly or had their lives torn apart because of false allegations.

“The green pfp is a way of spreading awareness for men who have been emotionally or mentally affected, men who feel like they can’t speak up, and men who have reached their breaking point because they felt alone. Overall, it’s a symbol to show support, raise awareness and remind people that men’s mental health matters too.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@itzyurmum/video/7573518733935725838?_r=1&_t=ZN-91Td3VQSNuA

Most Read

Oh no! Keye and Davide have devastatingly broken up since the MAFS UK 2025 reunion

Spilled! This is the famous footballer Leah has been dating after MAFS UK 2025 ended

Before and after: The jaw-dropping transformations of the Selling Sunset agents

Some people are making their profile picture half green and half purple

You might have also spotted people making their profile picture purple, or half of each colour. This is to show support for both Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month and Women For Change, a South African-based nonprofit organisation currently raising awareness for gender based violence or femicide.

“Team green and purple,” one person wrote on TikTok. Another said: “I’m doing green and purple to support both.”

However, others are arguing that the green profile picture trend is a response from men to take control after the Women For Change movement went viral. It’s not clear if that’s true, but it shouldn’t be a competition between men’s and women’s issues. We should be supporting both causes this month, as they are both extremely important.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image by: TikTok

More on: Social Media TikTok Trends
Ellissa Bain | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Right, here’s what ‘flow state’ from that viral TikTok trend actually means

Rabbit got me TikTok trend means

People on TikTok keep saying ‘the rabbit got me’, so here’s what this viral trend actually means

TikTok’s horrible flip the camera trend explained, and why it’s getting so much backlash

Latest

Phones at the ready: Cardiff’s number one Deliveroo takeaway has just been revealed

Marion Adeniyi

If your Deliveroo driver knows your name, you are not alone

horses in the stable tiktok trend

‘Horses in the stable’: Breaking down the TikTok trend people are horsing around to

Francesca Eke

You guys were horse girls and it shows

‘It was love’: Reiss admits he got back with his ex after split from MAFS UK bride Leisha

Hayley Soen

Oh no

P*rnstar is facing life in prison after beheading her husband and marrying stepson

Kieran Galpin

Johnathan’s mother discovered his headless body in a blanket

These hot takes from young people on high unemployment rate prove the real issue isn’t AI

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’re tired of being called ‘lazy’

The one shocking thing Netflix gets wrong about psychopaths, according to a psychologist

Hebe Hancock

They’re not all like Ted Bundy

Review: A Streetcar Named Desire

Madeleine Wood

Desire gone sour in the heat of New Orleans

Shagging, singing and stealing: KCL students share their flatmate horror stories

Rosanna McNeil

Maybe commuting isn’t such a bad choice after all

Steven from MAFS UK insists he’s actually ‘changed’ in shocking redemption post

Ellissa Bain

I’m not so sure

Three couples were together at MAFS UK 2025 reunion, but their statuses are very different now

Hayley Soen

My heart can’t take this

Phones at the ready: Cardiff’s number one Deliveroo takeaway has just been revealed

Marion Adeniyi

If your Deliveroo driver knows your name, you are not alone

horses in the stable tiktok trend

‘Horses in the stable’: Breaking down the TikTok trend people are horsing around to

Francesca Eke

You guys were horse girls and it shows

‘It was love’: Reiss admits he got back with his ex after split from MAFS UK bride Leisha

Hayley Soen

Oh no

P*rnstar is facing life in prison after beheading her husband and marrying stepson

Kieran Galpin

Johnathan’s mother discovered his headless body in a blanket

These hot takes from young people on high unemployment rate prove the real issue isn’t AI

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’re tired of being called ‘lazy’

The one shocking thing Netflix gets wrong about psychopaths, according to a psychologist

Hebe Hancock

They’re not all like Ted Bundy

Review: A Streetcar Named Desire

Madeleine Wood

Desire gone sour in the heat of New Orleans

Shagging, singing and stealing: KCL students share their flatmate horror stories

Rosanna McNeil

Maybe commuting isn’t such a bad choice after all

Steven from MAFS UK insists he’s actually ‘changed’ in shocking redemption post

Ellissa Bain

I’m not so sure

Three couples were together at MAFS UK 2025 reunion, but their statuses are very different now

Hayley Soen

My heart can’t take this