The Tab

TikTok’s horrible flip the camera trend explained, and why it’s getting so much backlash

It’s being called out for ‘bullying’

Ellissa Bain | Trends

A nasty new trend has gone viral on TikTok this week called flip the camera, and it’s getting some serious backlash. Here’s a full explanation of the trend, and why people are calling it out.

So, what is TikTok’s viral flip the camera trend?

The trend involves tricking someone into filming you doing a TikTok dance in public, but then you flip the camera onto the person holding the phone instead.

It starts by asking them to film you in the street, then you walk over to the phone and tap the screen so it changes to the front camera and starts filming them instead. The video catches their really shocked reaction as they realise it’s filming themselves.

@princesspe4ch666

it’s just weird. #fyp #flipthecamera #trend #viral #weird

♬ I Bet on Losing Dogs – Mitski

Here’s why it’s getting some serious backlash

The trend is getting called out online because it’s essentially filming people without their consent and then posting the video online for millions of people to potentially see.

They have kindly gone out of their way and agreed to film a TikTok video for you in public, and get violated for TikTok amusement in return.

Another version of the trend is also going viral where you flip the camera on a friend or family member instead, which is a much nicer option.

People are calling the trend out as ‘bullying’

People are outing the trend online as a form of “bullying” and urging others not to take part.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Really not liking that flip the camera challenge, why does it feel like bullying?”

“Might be an unpopular opinion, but that flip the camera trend on TikTok is borderline bullying,” another agreed.

Someone else said: “That flip the camera trend made me tear up because why are you bullying innocent people who are just trying to help?”

Most Read

Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

We know loads more juicy details about the holiday Julia-Ruth and Joe had together after MAFS

The Selling Sunset cast members who have actually sold the most and least houses

“Y’all are turning kindness into content, and that’s sad,” another wrote.

Sadly, people are still continuing to do the flip the camera trend following the backlash, and videos of the challenge have had millions of views on TikTok.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image by: @.alexa.sinai and @user4217290186/TikTok

More on: TikTok Trends Viral
Ellissa Bain | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Here’s exactly how to do that adorable AI puppy trend where you’re surrounded by dogs

Right, here’s how to do the ‘your algorithm’ trend that’s all over Instagram right now

AI rates attractiveness

Okay, here’s how to use AI to guess your ethnicity and rate your attractiveness

Latest
The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer dragged

The three brutal reasons The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer’s getting utterly, deservingly dragged

Harrison Brocklehurst

Don’t let nostalgia fool you: It’s going to be abysmal

Dread, stress and money: The ultimate guide to second-year housing in York

Bella Stoyanova

The never-ending hunt for second-year housing begins

Leah MAFS

Omg, Leah got ‘b*llocked’ by producers for these three MAFS moments we didn’t get to see

Kieran Galpin

‘My room got raided’

why Akon arrested released

Here’s why Akon was arrested and released in just six hours as police reveal what happened

Suchismita Ghosh

They were responding to a ‘flock-warrant person alert’

Unaired part of Davide and Keye’s MAFS UK final vows is so awkward after this bombshell

Ellissa Bain

Oh dear!

Here’s everything you need to look out for when searching for a student house in Liverpool

Joseph Madden

Spooky season might be over but house hunting season is arguably scarier…

Um, apparently one of the MAFS UK 2025 grooms slept with a friend of April’s?!

Hayley Soen

This cast are something else

We’ve matched your KCL accommodation to an iconic London club, based purely on vibes

Lila Thorpe

You’ll never see your halls in the same way again

If you’ve done any of these six things, then you’re a certified fresher at King’s

Luella John

Trust me, I’m a second year

From Warwick student to £10 million donor: Alumnus funds new clean energy research hub

Samah Tabba

Tim Hartnoll’s donation will fuel groundbreaking research into cleaner energy systems

The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer dragged

The three brutal reasons The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer’s getting utterly, deservingly dragged

Harrison Brocklehurst

Don’t let nostalgia fool you: It’s going to be abysmal

Dread, stress and money: The ultimate guide to second-year housing in York

Bella Stoyanova

The never-ending hunt for second-year housing begins

Leah MAFS

Omg, Leah got ‘b*llocked’ by producers for these three MAFS moments we didn’t get to see

Kieran Galpin

‘My room got raided’

why Akon arrested released

Here’s why Akon was arrested and released in just six hours as police reveal what happened

Suchismita Ghosh

They were responding to a ‘flock-warrant person alert’

Unaired part of Davide and Keye’s MAFS UK final vows is so awkward after this bombshell

Ellissa Bain

Oh dear!

Here’s everything you need to look out for when searching for a student house in Liverpool

Joseph Madden

Spooky season might be over but house hunting season is arguably scarier…

Um, apparently one of the MAFS UK 2025 grooms slept with a friend of April’s?!

Hayley Soen

This cast are something else

We’ve matched your KCL accommodation to an iconic London club, based purely on vibes

Lila Thorpe

You’ll never see your halls in the same way again

If you’ve done any of these six things, then you’re a certified fresher at King’s

Luella John

Trust me, I’m a second year

From Warwick student to £10 million donor: Alumnus funds new clean energy research hub

Samah Tabba

Tim Hartnoll’s donation will fuel groundbreaking research into cleaner energy systems