TikTok’s horrible flip the camera trend explained, and why it’s getting so much backlash

2 hours ago

A nasty new trend has gone viral on TikTok this week called flip the camera, and it’s getting some serious backlash. Here’s a full explanation of the trend, and why people are calling it out.

So, what is TikTok’s viral flip the camera trend?

The trend involves tricking someone into filming you doing a TikTok dance in public, but then you flip the camera onto the person holding the phone instead.

It starts by asking them to film you in the street, then you walk over to the phone and tap the screen so it changes to the front camera and starts filming them instead. The video catches their really shocked reaction as they realise it’s filming themselves.

Here’s why it’s getting some serious backlash

The trend is getting called out online because it’s essentially filming people without their consent and then posting the video online for millions of people to potentially see.

They have kindly gone out of their way and agreed to film a TikTok video for you in public, and get violated for TikTok amusement in return.

Another version of the trend is also going viral where you flip the camera on a friend or family member instead, which is a much nicer option.

that tiktok trend where you have a random person record you & then they flip the camera on the person is not funny whatsoever. they look so happy just to be included in it. they pick people who dont meet their standards & it hurts my heart so much.. it’s just straight bullying — mara 🐰🍮 head 2minner (@iiuvlino) November 10, 2025

People are calling the trend out as ‘bullying’

People are outing the trend online as a form of “bullying” and urging others not to take part.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Really not liking that flip the camera challenge, why does it feel like bullying?”

“Might be an unpopular opinion, but that flip the camera trend on TikTok is borderline bullying,” another agreed.

Someone else said: “That flip the camera trend made me tear up because why are you bullying innocent people who are just trying to help?”

“Y’all are turning kindness into content, and that’s sad,” another wrote.

Sadly, people are still continuing to do the flip the camera trend following the backlash, and videos of the challenge have had millions of views on TikTok.

Featured image by: @.alexa.sinai and @user4217290186/TikTok