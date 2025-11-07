The Tab

Right, here’s how to do the ‘your algorithm’ trend that’s all over Instagram right now

It tells you what content you’ve been loving on the app

Ellissa Bain | Trends

The next viral Instagram trend is finally here, and it’s a good one! It’s called “your algorithm” and it creates a cool little description about what you’re enjoying on social media right now, but everyone’s really confused about how you actually do it. If you’re one of them, here’s a full explanation.

The ‘your algorithm’ trend is all over Instagram stories right now

People are sharing a block of text on their Instagram story which is titled “your algorithm”. It then gives a nice little description of the content you like viewing.

For example, one says: “Lately, you’ve been into luxury fashion houses, high-end jewellery and celebrity influencers.” Another adds: “Lately, you’ve been into high-end fashion shows, Filipino social issues and active hobbies like tennis with a side of food adventures.”

It’s literally a snapshot of exactly what content your Instagram algorithm has been showing you lately, and what you’ve been interacting with on the app.

Here’s exactly how to do Instagram’s ‘your algorithm’ trend

The trend is part of Instagram’s new “your algorithm” feature which lets you literally control what Reels the app shows you.

To find your algorithm, follow these steps:

  1. Go to the Reels tab
  2. Click on the slider icon in the top right-hand corner
  3. Your algorithm will be shown at the top
  4. Screenshot this and upload it to your Instagram Story

The feature is brand new and hasn’t been rolled it to everyone yet. So, if you can’t find it, that’s probably why. Instagram will also only be able to tell you your algorithm if you consistently watch Reels. It doesn’t apply to normal feed posts.

Most Read

The Celebrity Traitors winner has LEAKED and this is who wins the show

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Revealed: The number of couples still together after filming MAFS UK 2025 has leaked

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Adam Mosseri (@mosseri)

On the “your algorithm” page, you can also choose what you want to see more and less of by selecting certain topics. There are so many options, like “fashion design,” “haircare tips,” “menswear” and “New York restaurants”.

It’s actually such a game-changer, so you no longer have to watch stupid Reels you’re not interested in. I hope TikTok does this too!

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image by: Starbucks  

More on: Instagram Social Media Trends
Ellissa Bain | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Everyone’s freaking out over Starbucks’ new bear cup, but can you get it in the UK?!

Spotify Weekly listening stats

Spotify finally now gives you your weekly listening stats, so here’s how to find them on the app

Wait, what the hell is the viral potato bed trend, and does it actually help your sleep?!

Latest
chrishell selling sunset season nine staged scenes

The most staged and ‘fake’ scenes in Selling Sunset season nine, according to Chrishell

Claudia Cox

I’m still very confused by what happened with her and Sandra

king's college london vc salary

Kings College London vice chancellor lives rent free in luxury flat despite £300k salary

Samah Tabba

Professor Shitij Kapur lives in a flat almost 20 times larger than most of the Stamford Street Apartment residences offered to KCL students

Stop what you’re doing, because The Nottingham Tab is officially hiring for a News Editor

Lucy McLaughlin

Applications close at on Thursday 13th November at midnight

Zohran Mamdani wife age NYC win

Zohran Mamdani’s wife goes viral for shocking age after becoming the historic First Lady of NYC

Suchismita Ghosh

He is the youngest mayor of NYC in more than 100 years

Rockstar GTA VI drama

Office protests and big drama: Inside the Rockstar Games chaos as it delays GTA VI once again

Harrison Brocklehurst

More than 30 employees have been fired for ‘gross misconduct’

Students brand new Cambridge University Society of Women ‘embarrassing’ and ‘TERF-aligned’

Evie du Bois

The society openly opposes what it describes as the university’s ‘obsession with gender ideology’

Meet Zohran Mamdani’s famous mum, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker that is so iconic

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His whole family is cool

MAFS UK 2025 parents with their children

Six of them do, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who have children

Hayley Soen

That’s a lot of family for their partners to meet!

Zohran Mamdani rapper

We found Zohran Mamdani’s old Twitter from when he used to be a rapper called Mr Cardamom

Harrison Brocklehurst

The concept of being a rapper and then the mayor of New York City

Six ongoing Selling Sunset feuds, that definitely aren’t getting resolved any time soon

Ellissa Bain

The drama continues

chrishell selling sunset season nine staged scenes

The most staged and ‘fake’ scenes in Selling Sunset season nine, according to Chrishell

Claudia Cox

I’m still very confused by what happened with her and Sandra

king's college london vc salary

Kings College London vice chancellor lives rent free in luxury flat despite £300k salary

Samah Tabba

Professor Shitij Kapur lives in a flat almost 20 times larger than most of the Stamford Street Apartment residences offered to KCL students

Stop what you’re doing, because The Nottingham Tab is officially hiring for a News Editor

Lucy McLaughlin

Applications close at on Thursday 13th November at midnight

Zohran Mamdani wife age NYC win

Zohran Mamdani’s wife goes viral for shocking age after becoming the historic First Lady of NYC

Suchismita Ghosh

He is the youngest mayor of NYC in more than 100 years

Rockstar GTA VI drama

Office protests and big drama: Inside the Rockstar Games chaos as it delays GTA VI once again

Harrison Brocklehurst

More than 30 employees have been fired for ‘gross misconduct’

Students brand new Cambridge University Society of Women ‘embarrassing’ and ‘TERF-aligned’

Evie du Bois

The society openly opposes what it describes as the university’s ‘obsession with gender ideology’

Meet Zohran Mamdani’s famous mum, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker that is so iconic

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His whole family is cool

MAFS UK 2025 parents with their children

Six of them do, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who have children

Hayley Soen

That’s a lot of family for their partners to meet!

Zohran Mamdani rapper

We found Zohran Mamdani’s old Twitter from when he used to be a rapper called Mr Cardamom

Harrison Brocklehurst

The concept of being a rapper and then the mayor of New York City

Six ongoing Selling Sunset feuds, that definitely aren’t getting resolved any time soon

Ellissa Bain

The drama continues