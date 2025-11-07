Right, here’s how to do the ‘your algorithm’ trend that’s all over Instagram right now

It tells you what content you’ve been loving on the app

4 hours ago

The next viral Instagram trend is finally here, and it’s a good one! It’s called “your algorithm” and it creates a cool little description about what you’re enjoying on social media right now, but everyone’s really confused about how you actually do it. If you’re one of them, here’s a full explanation.

My Instagram algorithm is basically me in one sentence. pic.twitter.com/ubEIYv6eVm — icy (@Disco2000an) November 6, 2025

The ‘your algorithm’ trend is all over Instagram stories right now

People are sharing a block of text on their Instagram story which is titled “your algorithm”. It then gives a nice little description of the content you like viewing.

For example, one says: “Lately, you’ve been into luxury fashion houses, high-end jewellery and celebrity influencers.” Another adds: “Lately, you’ve been into high-end fashion shows, Filipino social issues and active hobbies like tennis with a side of food adventures.”

It’s literally a snapshot of exactly what content your Instagram algorithm has been showing you lately, and what you’ve been interacting with on the app.

Here’s exactly how to do Instagram’s ‘your algorithm’ trend

The trend is part of Instagram’s new “your algorithm” feature which lets you literally control what Reels the app shows you.

To find your algorithm, follow these steps:

Go to the Reels tab Click on the slider icon in the top right-hand corner Your algorithm will be shown at the top Screenshot this and upload it to your Instagram Story

The feature is brand new and hasn’t been rolled it to everyone yet. So, if you can’t find it, that’s probably why. Instagram will also only be able to tell you your algorithm if you consistently watch Reels. It doesn’t apply to normal feed posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Mosseri (@mosseri)

On the “your algorithm” page, you can also choose what you want to see more and less of by selecting certain topics. There are so many options, like “fashion design,” “haircare tips,” “menswear” and “New York restaurants”.

It’s actually such a game-changer, so you no longer have to watch stupid Reels you’re not interested in. I hope TikTok does this too!

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image by: Starbucks