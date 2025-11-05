The Tab

Wait, what the hell is the viral potato bed trend, and does it actually help your sleep?!

I’m trying it tonight

Hebe Hancock | Trends

Whether you’re bed rotting, grabbing a cheeky nap on a grey Sunday afternoon, or just trying to sleep better this autumn, you might just need to try the latest TikTok sleep trend: The potato bed.

Yep — the potato bed. The internet’s cosiest new obsession that’s turning bedrooms everywhere into glorified spud sacks.

@rubyyy.eg i hope yall enjoyed this because i know i did #potatobed #bednest #tutorials #bed #comfy ♬ Be That Easy – Sade

So, what exactly is a potato bed? Basically, it’s a DIY cocoon made by flipping a fitted sheet upside down so the elastic edge faces up, stuffing pillows around the edges, then layering duvets on top. The result? A plush, potato-shaped nest that’s as cosy as it sounds, and apparently, it’s meant to help you sleep better.

With as many as one in three people in the UK struggling with insomnia, it’s not shocking that we’re all ready to try anything that might help us knock out faster. But does sleeping in a human-sized baked potato actually work?

So… does it actually help you sleep?

Hannah Shore, Head of Sleep Science at Mattress Online, has weighed in on the trend — and yes, she’s seen it all.

“If you love the cocooning feel of being wrapped up and staying nice and warm, then you’ll probably find yourself relaxing and falling asleep that little bit easier in a ‘potato bed’,” she told The Mirror.

All those pillows and blankets create a snuggly, cocoon-like effect that can mimic the feeling of a cuddle or even a weighted blanket.

“The additional low amount of pressure releases feel-good hormones,” Hannah explains, “which can leave you feeling relaxed, happy, and secure — the perfect combination to fall asleep.”

@alicekateea i had the best night’s sleep ever omg 🥔🛌💤 #potatobed #sleeptips #sleep #cozy #fyp ♬ original sound – keeta imani smit 🪲

But there’s a catch

As lovely as that sounds, sleeping in a potato bed might not be ideal long-term. According to Hannah, piling on all those extra cushions and duvets could trap warm air and mess with your body’s natural temperature regulation: “When we sleep, our core body temperature needs to drop a couple of degrees to access good quality sleep. The extra heat might make it harder for that to happen.”

She also warns that your mattress and pillows are designed to support your body in a specific way — and stuffing more soft things around you might actually make you less supported, leading to some classic morning aches and pains.

How to make your own potato bed

@rowans906 the photos are from @Secret 💚 #comfybed #iwannasleep ♬ 4:04 PM – WON

Want to try it anyway? All you need are a few basics you already own.

  1. Clear your bed. Start fresh.

  2. Flip your fitted sheet upside down so the elastic edge points up.

  3. Line the edges with pillows or blankets to build soft, rounded “walls”.

  4. Add a blanket on the bottom for extra cushioning.

  5. Top with another duvet (or two, if you’re feeling indulgent).

Then climb in, imagine you’re a pat of butter, and let yourself melt.

Featured image credit: TikTok/@rowans906, @rubyyy.eg

He’s just not that into you: A Bristol student’s guide to dating

Millie Balding

He’s not obsessed with you, he’s just from Bristol

People think they’ve figured out who dies in Stranger Things season five — and it’s not Steve

Suchismita Ghosh

Great, emotional damage for Christmas

Man banned from Lancaster City Centre for anti-social behaviour

Isabella Laithwaite

A man has been banned from Lancaster City Centre on account of reports of theft and anti-social behaviour

emma hernan and boyfriend blake davis selling sunset socials

Blake Davis’s socials say A LOT about his romance with Emma Hernan beyond Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

His Insta is basically a shrine to the Selling Sunset star

Pro-Palestinian students at KCL hold protest demanding suspended student be reinstated

Romilly Goddard

Usama Ghanem took part in the demonstration at the Strand Squad

Zohran Mamdani wife

Meet Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani’s vibey wife and the First Lady of New York City

Harrison Brocklehurst

They met on Hinge… iconic

Wait, what the hell is the viral potato bed trend, and does it actually help your sleep?!

Hebe Hancock

I’m trying it tonight

Mary Selling Sunset transformation

Mary’s wild transformation over the years, and what work Selling Sunset agent has had done

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over how much she’s changed

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m obsessed with her house now

Exeter student ordered to pay £5,000 fine to victim after violent attack on night out

Lauren Adams

Teddy Hall attacked a fellow student after being kicked out of Timepiece nightclub

