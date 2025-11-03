The Tab
Brittany

‘My costume wasn’t random’: YouTuber explains why she did blackface for Halloween after viral post

She’s claimed it was satire?

Kieran Galpin | Trends

Controversy and Halloween go hand in hand, but Twitter was outraged over the weekend when biracial influencer Brittany Venti donned blackface for her costume.

Brittany Venti is a YouTuber, influencer, and “right-wing grifter”, according to one person on Twitter. On October 31, she debuted her chosen Halloween costume alongside the caption: “When that EBT (American benefits) hit.”

It showed her dressed in a black blazer, white shirt, and red bow tie, holding a plate of fried chicken as her face was painted black. Concerningly, she wasn’t even the only one, with The Canary exposing a whole host of right-wing influencers who employed blackface for Halloween on unmoderated Twitter.

As it stands, Brittany’s initial post racked up nearly 90 million views, 10k saves, and nearly 6k comments – many of them negative. Other people were “confused” by the choice in costume, given that Brittany herself is biracial.

“We’re witnessing levels of racism not seen since 1962,” one person wrote.

Another person argued: “I know the vibes don’t indicate as much right now (especially on social media), but this stuff ***will*** end up biting the conservative movement in the ass. History students a couple of decades from now are going to see images like this and think “how in the actual f*ck??”

Since then, Brittany Venti has posted countless more times, biting back at critics and somewhat explaining why she donned blackface for Halloween. Oh, and she scrubbed off the paint and replaced it with a Hitler moustache.

In one post, she wrote: “You guys may not like how I do it but that’s the beauty to freedom of speech and it’s my right to be what I want for Halloween. I will exercise my god given American right to freedom of speech to do art, comedy and satire as much as I damn well please, n***a.”

In another post, she pointed out that her facepaint was “BlackER face” because of her biracial heritage, arguing: “Yet, I don’t see ANY of them speaking out against the terrible messages being sent to a Black woman. It’s almost like they’re virtue signalling.”

Brittany Venti explained her blackface… sort of

Though she’s continued to air out admittedly vile messages, she did post a lengthy response on Saturday that explained her thought patterns behind the controversial makeup choice.

She said: “My costume wasn’t just random -it has lore and a buildup of drama with the Black community especially over the past month. It is quite literally on brand for me to do Black face as it is a continuation of a running satirical bit about how the Black community is extremely racist to mulattos for their skin colour.

“It’s just really funny how I’m not ‘Allowed’ to do Black face, YET they’re ‘Allowed’ to harass mulattos for being a quote ‘Black mom biracial’ calling me every name in the book and even insulting my dead parents. But it’s the end of the world if I make fun of it or say ‘N***a’ -despite being Black.”

Continuing the thread, she said, “There is a point to it” as she pointed out that it’s “meant to be funny.”

She added: “But basically, I’m a minstrel character every day without the blackface. To one side being called a pick-me…and then the other side says I’m not the ‘Right type of n***a.”

Featured image credit: Brittany Venti

Kieran Galpin | Trends
